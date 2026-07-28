Boy George drops pro-Israel anthem ‘We Will Dance Again’

British pop singer Boy George released the song “We Will Dance Again” on Sunday, voicing support for Israel and Jewish communities in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre.

The Culture Club frontman shared the track on social media, where it quickly drew millions of views. The song references the Hamas-led Palestinian assault on southern Israel and criticizes what he portrays as selective criticism of Israel, while expressing solidarity with victims.

In the lyrics, Boy George sings, “You say genocide, I say war / When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for,” and in the chorus, “If you’re ever confused / I stand with the Jews.”

The track also includes Hebrew elements and repeated references to dancing, widely seen as a nod to victims of the Nova music festival massacre.