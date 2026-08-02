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Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag

Two members of the trip-hop group displayed an unauthorized emblem during a concert, which prompted a police investigation.

JNS Staff
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
An image of Gaza is displayed in the background during a Massive Attack concert at the Rock en Seine festival in Saint-Cloud, France, Aug. 24, 2024. Photo by Sandrine Marty/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Singapore has barred British trip-hop band Massive Attack from performing in the city-state after two members unfurled a Palestinian flag during a concert, AFP reported on Saturday.

Police said two members were issued stern warnings and banned from re-entering Singapore after an investigation found they had breached rules on Wednesday against displaying foreign emblems without permission.

The band will not be allowed to perform in Singapore again, and regulators are also reviewing whether the concert violated licensing conditions.

Singapore police began investigating the concert after video circulated showing the flag being raised on stage as the audience cheered, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Southeast Asia country generally prohibits the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit, and authorities have warned against letting the Israel-Hamas war inflame communal tensions in the multiracial nation, where 15% of the population are Muslims.

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