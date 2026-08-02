Singapore bans British band over Palestinian flag

Singapore has barred British trip-hop band Massive Attack from performing in the city-state after two members unfurled a Palestinian flag during a concert, AFP reported on Saturday.

Police said two members were issued stern warnings and banned from re-entering Singapore after an investigation found they had breached rules on Wednesday against displaying foreign emblems without permission.

The British band Massive Attack has been banned from future performances in Singapore, days after two members displayed a Palestinian flag during a concert in the city. pic.twitter.com/swbM5bZ5wZ — The National (@TheNationalNews) August 2, 2026

The band will not be allowed to perform in Singapore again, and regulators are also reviewing whether the concert violated licensing conditions.

Singapore police began investigating the concert after video circulated showing the flag being raised on stage as the audience cheered, Reuters reported on Friday.

The Southeast Asia country generally prohibits the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit, and authorities have warned against letting the Israel-Hamas war inflame communal tensions in the multiracial nation, where 15% of the population are Muslims.