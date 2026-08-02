More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Parents buy out Brazilian Jewish school to keep it open

The unusual move by a group of entrepreneurs has led to a sudden increase in enrollment in the Rio de Janeiro school.

Etgar Lefkovits
The Chai School in Brazil. Credit: Courtesy, July 31, 2026.
The Chai School in Brazil. Credit: Courtesy, July 31, 2026.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

A group of parents has purchased a Jewish school in Rio de Janeiro to keep it open amid declining enrollment, determined to preserve Jewish education in their region.

The unusual move has led to a sudden increase in enrollment amid competition from international schools in the city.

The new Chai School in Rio de Janeiro’s Barra da Tijuca neighborhood, which runs from nursery through ninth grade, has seen enrollment increase from 163 to 210 pupils in the six months since the buyout, reversing years of decline.

The unusual story began in 2023 when management decided to close the local branch of the largest Jewish school in Rio, Collegio A. Liessin, which had been open for eight decades.

“We were in love with this school and couldn’t understand why this place was going to shut down,” Richard Zeiger, a prominent Brazilian venture capitalist whose oldest son was enrolled in the school, told JNS Friday.

The school is one of five Jewish schools in the city and the only one in the area.

He gathered a group of parents who negotiated with the school to keep it running the next year by getting donors.

With an eye on future enrollment, the Brazilian venture capitalist even checked in with the local mohel, or specially trained person who performs Jewish ritual circumcisions, to see how many circumcisions he performed annually in the area.

Seeing the numbers were highly promising, the parents realized last year that to make real change and keep the school open long term, it would be necessary to own it, he said.

They raised millions of dollars and acquired the institution at the end of last year.

“Our main motivation was to preserve Jewish identity and education in the region,” said Zeiger. “If we lost the Jewish school, within 10 years the community would be assimilated.”

The tri-lingual school, which operates in Portuguese, English and Hebrew, welcomes Jews of all denominations. It offers 60% of its students some scholarship.

The non-profit hired new educational directors for the school, while keeping its old staff, with the founding parents contributing their time voluntarily, focusing on long-term strategy, fundraising and development, including a future high school. The school aims to reach 500 students within five years.

“This is a unique initiative by parents who are not educators who had a very strong and impressive will to ensure that they had a high-quality Jewish school in their area,” said Chaya Yosovich, CEO of the Jerusalem-based Yael Foundation, a philanthropic organization that supports Jewish education worldwide, which awarded the new school a grant to subsidize staff.

About 120,000 Jews live in Brazil.

Religion Diaspora Jewry
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. sailors observe F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jets launching from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Sea. Credit: United States Central Command.
U.S. News
Trump says planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
“The country of Israel joins me in this commitment,” the U.S. president said of the negotiations.
August 2, 2026 01:25 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
Then-Fatah lawmaker Mohammed Dahlan speaks to the press in Ramallah, Dec. 16, 2006. Photo by Michal Fattal/Flash90.
Israel News
Former senior Fatah official: Trump plan hinges on IDF ending Gaza strikes
Mohammmed Dahlan said that Jared Kushner assured him that “he is working with the Israeli side to halt the attacks on Gaza.”
August 2, 2026 08:10 AM
JNS Staff
Michigan Democratic candidate for Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at The People V. The Powerful rally at the Detroit Opera House on July 18, 2026. Photo by Sarah Rice/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Stevens says El-Sayed wants to ‘blame all of your problems on Jewish Americans’
Polls suggest that Abdul El-Sayed is likely to win the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan by double digits on Tuesday.
July 31, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Palestinian students from Umm Al-Kheir are seen next to a newly erected fence around the Israeli community of Carmel, on April 13, 2026. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
U.S. News
Majority of House Democrats urge Netanyahu to remove fence around Israeli community of Carmel
One hundred eleven lawmakers said the barrier erected by residents of Carmel blocks children from Umm Al-Kheir from reaching school, while Israeli officials say a safe alternative route exists.
July 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
07:59
Qatar PM speaks with Hamas chief on Gaza truce
07:54
IDF denies LAF report that Lebanese troops were wounded in Israeli strike
07:27
Australian court allows video in anti-Israel nurses’ case
07:14
UNRWA restrictions to face Israeli Supreme Court scrutiny
06:53
Iranian state media deny Hormuz deal reached
06:21
Israel ranked second in 2026 Big Mac Index
06:12
Palestinian caught in vehicle’s loudspeaker in illegal attempt to enter Israel
06:08
Israeli military begins call-up of new inductees
05:12
IDF’s 401st Brigade destroys 1,200 Hezbollah sites during eight-month mission in Lebanon
04:57
Iran’s defense minister says Tehran treating all threats as ‘real and credible’
04:18
Likud lawmaker: Israel must kill Hamas terrorists, not negotiate with them
04:13
Brother of fallen Master Sgt. Ran Gvili completes police commander training
04:09
Poilievre demands action after suspected arson at Montreal kosher restaurant
03:57
Saudi Arabia confirms Trump, crown prince discussed de-escalation with Iran
03:10
Delaying confrontation with Iran will only raise the cost, Likud lawmaker says
02:59
Likud lawmaker: US will have to defeat Iranian regime ‘sooner or later’
02:46
UK seeks extradition of man accused of spying for Iran in Cyprus
02:37
Israel heat wave peaks as temperatures soar
02:24
Only state, army may control weapons, says Lebanese president
02:19
Rubio: Degrading Iran’s ‘conventional shield’ puts US in position of strength
02:12
IDF eliminates Hamas terror commander who infiltrated Nir Oz on Oct. 7
02:05
UK Supreme Court to reconsider Palestine Action ban
02:03
Alleged Hamas financier arrested in the UK
01:56
IDF destroys five Hamas weapons depots across Gaza
01:20
Trump: Planned Iran strikes canceled after ‘perimeters’ of new deal agreed
More Updates
JNS TV
Mamdani protest End Jew Hatred
JNS TV / Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Decoding the settler violence narrative for Americans
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The real reason for Netanyahu’s trip to Washington
Amit Segal