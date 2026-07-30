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WATCH: Netanyahu slams Mamdani for inciting hatred against Jews

The New York City mayor is “foisting hate and fear” among American Jews, “tormenting his own citizens, his own voters,” the Israeli premier says.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a special government meeting for Jerusalem Day at the Bible Lands Museum in the capital city, June 5, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a special government meeting for Jerusalem Day at the Bible Lands Museum in the capital city, June 5, 2024. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday that “No one will stop me from fighting for Israel’s truth,” referring to his expected attendance at the U.N. General Assembly in New York in September, in light of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s message that he is unwelcome in the city.

In a video posted on X, Netanyahu accused Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, of “celebrating” the Hamas-led invasion and massacre in Israel’s south on Oct. 7, 2023.

The New York mayor is “foisting hate and fear” among American Jews, the prime minister continued.

He further linked a “hate speech” Mamdani delivered against Israel and himself to a stabbing attack against a Jewish man in the Big Apple the next day.

Watch Netanyahu’s full message below.

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