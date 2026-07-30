There is “a growing recognition of the definition, and its 11 contemporary examples, as the global gold standard for understanding how antisemitism manifests in today’s world,” Barney Breen-Portnoy of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
Prosecutors allege Nazira Haji Zada supported a family plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack targeting U.S. voters, with the filing marking the first use of the specialized court established in 1996.
With the principal blocs separated by a handful of seats in most polls, the campaign could be decided less by movement between Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar than by which smaller parties survive the 3.25% electoral threshold.
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”
There is “a growing recognition of the definition, and its 11 contemporary examples, as the global gold standard for understanding how antisemitism manifests in today’s world,” Barney Breen-Portnoy of the Combat Antisemitism Movement told JNS.
Prosecutors allege Nazira Haji Zada supported a family plot to carry out a mass-casualty attack targeting U.S. voters, with the filing marking the first use of the specialized court established in 1996.
With the principal blocs separated by a handful of seats in most polls, the campaign could be decided less by movement between Netanyahu’s Likud and Eisenkot’s Yashar than by which smaller parties survive the 3.25% electoral threshold.
“We will not allow hatred to dictate whether we remain in New York,” Rivkie Feiner, a board member of the Jewish Federation and Foundation of Rockland County, told JNS. “Our history is defined by resilience, not surrender, and that will not change now.”