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Ronaldo’s partner sparks online storm with Hebrew post

Georgina Rodríguez’s Mallorca vacation video drew thousands of comments after she used the Hebrew word for “healthy.”

JNS Staff
Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Fjord" screening during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2026 in Cannes, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
Argentine and Spanish social media personality and model Georgina Rodriguez attends the screening of “Fjord,” a legal thriller, during the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 18, 2026. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
(Aug. 2, 2026 / JNS)

Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, sparked an online backlash after posting a Hebrew word in a vacation video, Ynet reported on Saturday.

Rodríguez, an Argentine and Spanish social media personality, model, and entrepreneur, shared footage from the family’s trip to Mallorca with the caption “בריאה” (“healthy”), prompting thousands of comments questioning her use of Hebrew and igniting political arguments. Some users responded with pro-Palestinian messages and speculation about a possible connection to Israel.

Israeli activist Hen Mazzig weighed in on X, writing that Rodríguez “posted a vacation video with one word in Hebrew ‘בריאה’ meaning healthy and creation,” adding that comments quickly filled with reactions such as “Why Hebrew???” and “Free Palestine.”

“They’re not angry at Israel. They’re angry that Hebrew exists. The Jewish language,” Mazzig wrote.

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