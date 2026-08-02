Ronaldo’s partner sparks online storm with Hebrew post
Georgina Rodríguez’s Mallorca vacation video drew thousands of comments after she used the Hebrew word for “healthy.”
Portuguese soccer star Christiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, sparked an online backlash after posting a Hebrew word in a vacation video, Ynet reported on Saturday.
Rodríguez, an Argentine and Spanish social media personality, model, and entrepreneur, shared footage from the family’s trip to Mallorca with the caption “בריאה” (“healthy”), prompting thousands of comments questioning her use of Hebrew and igniting political arguments. Some users responded with pro-Palestinian messages and speculation about a possible connection to Israel.
Israeli activist Hen Mazzig weighed in on X, writing that Rodríguez “posted a vacation video with one word in Hebrew ‘בריאה’ meaning healthy and creation,” adding that comments quickly filled with reactions such as “Why Hebrew???” and “Free Palestine.”
“They’re not angry at Israel. They’re angry that Hebrew exists. The Jewish language,” Mazzig wrote.
Georgina Rodriguez posted a vacation video with one word in Hebrew “בריאה” meaning healthy and creation.— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 1, 2026
The comments flooded with “Why Hebrew???” “Free Palestine” and “from the river to the sea.”
A single Hebrew word.
They’re not angry at Israel. They’re angry that Hebrew… pic.twitter.com/ZplvmyG2q5