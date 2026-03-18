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Jewish Future Promise

The Jewish Future Promise (JFP) is a visionary global initiative dedicated to preserving and enriching the Jewish heritage for future generations. The Promise asks signers to make a moral commitment; if any charitable contributions are made upon passing, whether it be $10 or $10 million, at least half will support Jewish causes and/or the State of Israel. JFP also inspires young adults, through the Jewish Youth Promise for 13- to 24-year-olds, to secure lifelong engagement with the Jewish community. Its impactful work is supported through partnerships with major Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federations of North America, JNF-USA, Israel Bonds, the Orthodox Union and a host of local federations across the United States.
Jack Wertheimer, professor emeritus of American Jewish History at the Jewish Theological Seminary. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Jewish Future Promise marks milestone with 130,000th signer, renowned scholar Jack Wertheimer
With a total of more than $5.25 billion pledged, the Jewish Future Promise gains momentum as Professor Jack Wertheimer becomes its latest Promiser.
Sep. 14, 2025
US-Israeli Flag
The Wire
Survey reveals strong momentum among Jewish Future Promisers
Nearly half have already engaged their families, and thousands are taking steps to secure the Jewish future.
Sep. 3, 2025
The Wire
Jewish Youth Pledge celebrates milestone 5,500+ pledges with release of educational module and digital Time Capsule
The Jewish Youth Pledge announced developments in programming for partners at the 2022 BBYO International Convention.
Feb. 22, 2022
The Wire
Jewish Future Pledge Reaches 3000 Pledges: Gains 1000 Pledges in a Month
The Jewish Youth Pledge – the movement’s pledge for ages 13-30 – also gains momentum, reaching 3,750.
Dec. 8, 2021
The Wire
Harold Grinspoon Becomes 2,000th Person to Sign Jewish Future Pledge
More than 2,000 Jews of all backgrounds from around the world have committed to allocate at least half of the charitable giving at their passing to secure the Jewish future.
Oct. 13, 2021
The Wire
Harold Grinspoon Becomes 2,000th Person to Sign Jewish Future Pledge
More than 2,000 Jews of all backgrounds from around the world have committed to allocate at least half of the charitable giving at their passing to secure the Jewish future.
Oct. 11, 2021
Girls with flag and blue box
The Wire
JNF-USA Supports Jewish Future Pledge, Securing Israel’s Future
Jewish National Fund-USA is backing the Jewish Future Pledge in support of the land and people of Israel and Jewish people everywhere.
Jul. 11, 2021
The Wire
Jewish Future Pledge and Jewish Federations of North America Partner to Ensure the Future of Jewish Giving
Oct. 25, 2020