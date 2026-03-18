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Save a Child’s Heart

Save a Child’s Heart is an Israeli humanitarian organization, working internationally, to save the lives of children suffering from heart disease, from countries where access to pediatric care is limited or nonexistent.Since 1995, SACH has saved 8,000 children from 73 countries, held 130+ Medical Missions to 23 countries and trained 170+ medical professionals at the Ida Cabakoff International Pediatric Cardiac Center (IPCC) in the Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center. Our mission is rooted in Tikkun Olam—repairing the world—by ensuring every child receives high-quality medical care, regardless of race, religion, gender, nationality or socioeconomic status.
Melanie Shiraz
The Wire
‘Miss Universe’ Israel Melanie Shiraz visits Save a Child’s Heart
A visit by Melanie Shiraz sheds light on an Israeli program offering free pediatric cardiac surgery to children from developing nations.
Oct. 16, 2025