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Killer shouted ‘Allah Akbar’ before violent assault on Jewish chaplain in UK prison

The murderer, who converted to Islam in 2007, held “antisemitic, florid and ideologically disturbing” views, according to the judge.

May. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
A rally organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism opposite Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2026, following the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London. Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images.
A rally organized by the Campaign Against Antisemitism opposite Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2026, following the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London. Photo by Carlos Jasso/AFP via Getty Images.
CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images
( May 4, 2026 / JNS )

A convicted murderer in a U.K. prison had his jail term extended Friday after breaking a Jewish chaplain’s jaw in a “shocking and despicable anti-Semitic attack,” a British news website reported.

Joe (Joseph) Gynane, 41, attacked a Jewish chaplain visiting HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire on September 14, 2025, shouting “Allah Akbar” before launching the violent assault, according to a report in CambsNews. The chaplain also reportedly suffered a broken thumb in the assault.

A Cambridge Crown Court judge sentenced Gynane to an additional 11 years (six years plus an extended five years on license) on top of his existing life sentence for the assault.

The judge said Gynane, who converted to Islam in 2007, held “antisemitic, florid and ideologically disturbing” views, and said there was a “very high risk of future assaults.”

Gynane, who was previously convicted of murdering a friend and stabbing a 16-year-old boy hours later in London in 2019, had been moved to the prison’s segregation unit and covered his cell in graffiti, including the phrases “free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF,” according to Cambridgeshire police.
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