Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fire rocket at Israel

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday that a rocket fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip earlier in the day had “most likely” been intercepted.

The attack triggered air-raid sirens in Kibbutz Nirim and Ein HaShlosha on the Gaza border.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

On July 26, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired another rocket at Israel, setting off sirens in Kissufim, a kibbutz located 1.25 miles east of the Strip.

One projectile was detected crossing into Israeli territory, which “most likely” came down an open area, the IDF said.

Israeli military operations across Gaza are ongoing as part of “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” the goal of which is to dismantle Hamas’s remaining military capabilities, take control of key areas in the Strip and secure the release of the 50 hostages still being held by the terror group.