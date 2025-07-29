PM: Israel to ensure ‘large amounts’ of aid enter Gaza

( July 29, 2025 / JNS )

Israel will continue cooperating with international organizations, the United States and European nations to ensure that “large amounts” of humanitarian aid reach the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday night.

As part of that effort, the Israeli military has paused operations daily in key populated areas of Gaza from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and designated secure routes from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. to facilitate the safe passage of aid convoys.

“We already allow significant amounts of humanitarian aid into Gaza every single day, including food, water and medicine,” said Netanyahu.

“Unfortunately, Hamas, which openly uses civilians as human shields, operates from hospitals and uses schools and kindergartens to store weapons, has been stealing aid from the Gaza population, many times by shooting Palestinians,” he added.

While acknowledging that the situation in Gaza is “difficult,” Netanyahu emphasized that Hamas has an interest in fueling the perception of a humanitarian crisis.

“They have been releasing unverified numbers to the news media while circulating images that are carefully staged or manipulated by Hamas,” he said.

“We are fighting a just war, a moral war, a war for our survival,” he continued. “No country in the world would allow the continued rule in neighboring territory of a terror group bent on its destruction—that already stormed across its borders in a genocidal attack, as Hamas did on Oct. 7, [2023] when it butchered over 1,200 innocent people, burned babies alive, and slaughtered teenagers at a music festival.”

“Hamas boasts they will repeat the Oct. 7 massacre over and over,” he said.

“We’ll continue to act responsibly, as we always have, and we’ll continue to seek the return of our hostages and the defeat of Hamas,” Netanyahu said. “That is the only way to secure peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”