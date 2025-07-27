Netanyahu: UN is lying about entry of aid to Gaza

( July 27, 2025 / JNS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday accused the United Nations of lying about the entry of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in Gaza, pledging to continue letting minimal aid into the territory.

“We will eliminate Hamas,” he reiterated during a visit to the Ramon Air Force Base in the Negev Desert.

“In order to complete this goal, and also the release of our hostages, we are making progress in fighting and negotiating,” Netanyahu said. “In any path we choose, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies. We have done this until now.”

The prime minister accused the U.N. of lying about the entry of Israeli aid and making up excuses for not distributing it until now.

“It says we are not allowing humanitarian supplies to enter. It is allowed. There are secured convoys. There have been all along, but today it is official. There will be no more excuses.”

Netanyahu added: “We will continue to fight, we will continue to act until we achieve all of our war goals—until complete victory.”