JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskU.S. News

Poll shows pro-Israel primary challenger to Rep. Bush in Missouri takes lead

Democratic Majority for Israel has found that Wesley Bell now leads the progressive “Squad” member by six points.

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) questions witnesses during a roundtable on Supreme Court ethics hosted by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2024. Photo by Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) questions witnesses during a roundtable on Supreme Court ethics hosted by House Oversight Committee Democrats in Washington, D.C., on June 11, 2024. Photo by Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Edit
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Citing recent research, DMFI PAC chairman Mark Mellman says voters in Missouri’s 1st District have grown disillusioned with Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and have been drifting towards her primary opponent, Wesley Bell.

The poll released Monday by DMFI PAC shows that of the 400 voters surveyed from July 21-24.

 Bell now leads Bush 48% to 42%. In June, Bell led by one point over Bush while in January she led him by 16.

“In just the last month, Congresswoman Bush saw a 12-point increase in the number of voters who say she does not get things done for her district and an 8-point increase in those who do not think she’s honest or ethical,” Mellman says. “Meanwhile, a large majority of voters (60 percent) view Wesley Bell favorably, a 17-point advantage over Rep. Bush.”

Over the last two months, Bush’s job approval rating has plummeted—going from 53% to 43%.

The pollsters—the Mellman Group—mote their analysis of the results that “a lot can happen in the final two weeks of a race like this, but Bell clearly has the momentum in this contest.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates