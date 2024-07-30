JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsWorld News

Pro-Hamas vandals scrawl ‘Intifada’ on Amsterdam Royal Palace

The group Palestine Action Amsterdam claimed responsibility for the incident, stating it was a message to the Dutch government regarding its support for Israel's actions in Gaza.

Miri Weissman
The word "Intifada" spray-painted on the walls of the Royal Palace of Amsterdam. Source: Twitter.
The word "Intifada" spray-painted on the walls of the Royal Palace of Amsterdam. Source: Twitter.
Edit
(July 30, 2024 / JNS)

Pro-Hamas activists vandalized the Royal Palace of Amsterdam with splotches of red paint and the word “Intifada” in yellow on its walls, according to Spiegel Ausland.

The group Palestine Action Amsterdam claimed responsibility for the incident, stating it was a message to the Dutch government regarding its support for Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, the red paint symbolizes the “blood of Palestinians flowing through the streets of Gaza.”

The activists accuse the Dutch government of supporting Israel in, among other things, “genocide” and “settler colonialism.”

The Royal Palace of Amsterdam is used solely for ceremonial purposes. The choice of target for the paint attack, however, was apparently not random.

“This superfluous building symbolizes the colonial system of our nation-state,” the activists stated.

The royal family was apparently not directly affected by the incident, as their residence is located in The Hague.

Earlier this month, an antisemitic vandal painted “Gaza” on a statue of Anne Frank, located near the famed Holocaust diarist’s first home in the Dutch capital.

Anne Frank, her older sister and their parents lived in an apartment at Merwede Square 37-2 after moving to Amsterdam from Nazi Germany in 1938. They went into hiding four years later. The only video of the teenager was captured from outside this apartment on July 22, 1941.

In November, the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum in the Dutch city were also vandalized.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war. JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you. The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support? Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates