Pro-Hamas vandals scrawl ‘Intifada’ on Amsterdam Royal Palace

Pro-Hamas activists vandalized the Royal Palace of Amsterdam with splotches of red paint and the word “Intifada” in yellow on its walls, according to Spiegel Ausland.

The group Palestine Action Amsterdam claimed responsibility for the incident, stating it was a message to the Dutch government regarding its support for Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

According to the group, the red paint symbolizes the “blood of Palestinians flowing through the streets of Gaza.”

The activists accuse the Dutch government of supporting Israel in, among other things, “genocide” and “settler colonialism.”

The Royal Palace of Amsterdam is used solely for ceremonial purposes. The choice of target for the paint attack, however, was apparently not random.

“This superfluous building symbolizes the colonial system of our nation-state,” the activists stated.

The royal family was apparently not directly affected by the incident, as their residence is located in The Hague.

Earlier this month, an antisemitic vandal painted “Gaza” on a statue of Anne Frank, located near the famed Holocaust diarist’s first home in the Dutch capital.

Anne Frank, her older sister and their parents lived in an apartment at Merwede Square 37-2 after moving to Amsterdam from Nazi Germany in 1938. They went into hiding four years later. The only video of the teenager was captured from outside this apartment on July 22, 1941.

In November, the Rijksmuseum and the Van Gogh Museum in the Dutch city were also vandalized.

