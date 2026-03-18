Miri Weissman

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Anti-Israel activist organization CodePink has collected 15,000 signatures on a petition urging Trader Joe’s to remove Israeli products from its stores; Jewish community groups have launched a counter-campaign.