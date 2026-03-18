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Miri Weissman

Former captives in Gaza Avinatan Or (second from left) and his partner, Noa Argamani, meeting with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Santa Clara, Calif., on Dec. 11, 2025. Credit: Nvidia.
Israel News
Nvidia founder meets former hostage employee
Jensen Huang, one of the most prominent figures in global tech, wished Gaza survivors Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani “to see the whole world.”
Dec. 14, 2025
Miri Weissman
T-Shirts, Amazon UK
Antisemitism
Amazon, Apple caught selling terror merchandise and Nazi texts
Apple’s digital bookstore sells “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” for 49 pence (62 cents) on its British site.
Aug. 15, 2025
Miri Weissman
An anti-Israel protest in Brussels, Belgium, on June 15, 2025. Photo by Romane Iskaria/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Thinking it’s for Israel, activists destroy $1m in Ukraine aid
Vandals wreaked damage to Ukrainian military equipment in Belgian.
Jun. 26, 2025
Miri Weissman
Children and their parents gather around an early bonfire in Tel Aviv to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer, May 17, 2022. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Jewish Life
Israeli authorities issue bonfire ban for Lag B’Omer
A complete ban on bonfires, the most recognizable tradition of the holiday, was implemented due to extreme fire hazard conditions across the country.
May. 15, 2025
Miri Weissman
The names of Israeli soldiers remembered are screened on the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City as the country marks Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror on May 3, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israel News
Remembering the fallen: Israel marks Yom Hazikaron
Memorial Day to honor and remember soldiers and victims of terrorism begins on Tuesday evening.
Apr. 29, 2025
Miri Weissman
Hostages
Israel News
Released hostage fulfills oath to murdered friend with Torah dedication
“Ori Danino physically fought with the terrorists so that they would treat the hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, whose hand was blown off.”
Feb. 28, 2025
Miri Weissman
An anti-Israel demonstration at Columbia University in New York City, April 22, 2024. Photo by Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Rejecting US veterans, Columbia students stage ‘Martyrs Day’
“[America] should not be honored for the horrors unleashed on others. Instead, we will celebrate those martyred by the Israel-U.S. war machine.”
Nov. 12, 2024
Miri Weissman
Display of holiday Challah bread with a Rosh Hashanah sign in the bakery section at Trader Joe's, Danville, Calif., Oct. 4, 2024. Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Battle over Bamba: Trader Joe’s targeted by BDS, ‘Buycott’
Anti-Israel activist organization CodePink has collected 15,000 signatures on a petition urging Trader Joe’s to remove Israeli products from its stores; Jewish community groups have launched a counter-campaign.
Nov. 5, 2024
Miri Weissman
Houthis protest against airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on Sanaa in September 2015. Photo by Henry Ridgwell/VOA via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
‘Sandal-wearing fighters to rock stars'—the rising Houthi threat
A recent United Nations report found evidence of Houthi cooperation with various armed groups.
Oct. 30, 2024
Miri Weissman
Lenny Kravitz
Culture and Society
Rock icon Lenny Kravitz marks Yom Kippur with chai necklace
Kravitz, self-identifying as “half-Jewish, half-black,” is a descendant of Ukrainian Jews and was raised in New York.
Oct. 14, 2024
Miri Weissman
Former President Donald Trump attends an Oct. 7 remembrance event at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Fla., on Oct. 07, 2024. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump calls US vote ‘most important day in the history of Israel’
“If we don’t win this election, there is a tremendous consequence for everything,” Trump warned a Jewish audience in Florida.
Oct. 11, 2024
Miri Weissman
A slow shutter speed captures a streak of light from the engines on SpaceX's Polaris Dawn Falcon 9 rocket as it blasts off from Launch Complex 39A of NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Sept. 10, 2024. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Jewish billionaire returns to Earth after making spacewalking history
Jared Isaacman became the first civilian to conduct a private spacewalk, after traveling farther from Earth than any human in over 50 years.
Sep. 15, 2024
Miri Weissman
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