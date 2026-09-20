Rabbi Melissa B. Simon

“We already have demonstrated that hate and hateful acts are not going to be tolerated, and so if we could even take it a step further to define antisemitism and what that is like, then I want to be able to take that,” Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios told JNS.
Hezbollah has been weakened, the Houthis grow in confidence, the militias in Iraq are under pressure and pro-Iranian cells are trying to regain a foothold in Syria. At the same time, tensions between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have come into the open. Tehran is trying to rebuild its proxy network and adapt it to a new reality.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.
“Whether it’s hosting ‘Miss Israel’ or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen the deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council, told JNS.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.
“We already have demonstrated that hate and hateful acts are not going to be tolerated, and so if we could even take it a step further to define antisemitism and what that is like, then I want to be able to take that,” Jeannette Sánchez-Palacios told JNS.
Hezbollah has been weakened, the Houthis grow in confidence, the militias in Iraq are under pressure and pro-Iranian cells are trying to regain a foothold in Syria. At the same time, tensions between Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have come into the open. Tehran is trying to rebuild its proxy network and adapt it to a new reality.
“During this moment of spiking antisemitism, Jews can take a measure of comfort in recalling to ourselves and to all Americans how Hebraic ideas have helped shape American political language,” Rabbi Stu Halpern, of Yeshiva University, told JNS.
“Whether it’s hosting ‘Miss Israel’ or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen the deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council, told JNS.
The Charedi Public Party says it will protect full-time Torah study while supporting military or national service for ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying in yeshivahs, address math and English instruction in haredi schools.