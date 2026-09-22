Israel warns travelers against bringing ‘Four Species’ in from abroad

Israel’s Agriculture Ministry warned travelers on Tuesday against bringing the “Four Species” used during the Jewish holiday of Sukkot into the country from abroad, citing the risk of introducing pests and plant diseases that could damage local crops and plants.

The Four Species are plants traditionally used together by Jews during Sukkot: a date palm branch, myrtle branches, willow branches and etrog (citron).

Under Israel’s Plant Protection Law, plant products generally may not be brought into Israel without approval from the Agriculture Ministry’s Plant Protection and Inspection Services. Travelers may bring one etrog for personal use, while the other three species require authorization, without which they will be confiscated.

The ministry warned that pests and diseases can remain hidden on imported plant material and may be invisible to the naked eye, potentially threatening crops, plants and landscaping.

“Every inspection at the border, every confiscated set, and every pest stopped at the gate are part of a security system aimed at preventing irreversible damage to local crops and the agricultural export industry,” said Shlomit Zioni, director of the Plant Protection and Inspection Services.

Since the beginning of 2026, more than 1,200 passengers have been caught at Ben Gurion Airport carrying plant material prohibited from entering Israel, according to the ministry. About three tons of produce, including fruits, vegetables, seeds and tree parts, have been confiscated and destroyed.

To prevent inconvenience, inspectors at Ben Gurion Airport will provide travelers with a free set of Israeli-grown Four Species for personal use in exchange for a confiscated set.

The week-long holiday of Sukkot begins Friday at sundown.