Reservist KIA in Gaza is 800th IDF war casualty

( Nov. 20, 2024 / JNS)

Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Roi Sasson was killed in action in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday.

Sasson, 21, was from the Jerusalem suburb of Mevaseret and served with the 90th “Nahshon” Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. He was Israel’s 800th military fatality since the start of the war on Oct. 7, 2023, and the 379th soldier killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation there on Oct. 27, 2023.

A senior officer in the battalion was seriously wounded in the same incident, which occurred in the Beit Lahiya area.

On Wednesday night, the IDF announced that Sgt. 1st Class (res.) Eitan Ben Ami, 22, from Jerusalem, fell in combat in Southern Lebanon. He was a member of the Commando Brigade’s Maglan Reservist Unit.

In addition to the military casualties, Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, a member of the Israel Border Police’s Yamam National Counter-Terrorism Unit, was fatally wounded during a hostage rescue mission in Gaza in June, and civilian defense contractor Liron Yitzhak was mortally wounded there in May.