Eight hurt in suspected car-ramming at central Israel bus stop

Police suspect a deliberate attack; the driver fled and is being sought.

JNS Staff
MDA emergency personnel at the scene of a suspected car ramming attack on Highway 57 near Kfar Yona, Israel, July 24, 2025. Credit: MDA.
(July 24, 2025 / JNS)

At least eight people were injured on Thursday morning when a vehicle struck pedestrians waiting at a bus stop on Highway 57 at the entrance to Kfar Yona, a city in central Israel east of Netanya.

Emergency responders treated the injured at the scene and evacuated two young adults—a man and a woman, both around 20 years old—to Laniado Hospital in moderate condition with chest and limb injuries. Three others were in mild-to-moderate condition with head and limb injuries, and three people were in mild condition. In addition to Laniado, victims were transported to Meir and Hillel Yaffe hospitals.

United Hatzalah emergency personnel at the scene of a suspected car ramming attack on Highway 57 near Kfar Yona, Israel, July 24, 2025. Credit: United Hatzalah.

The driver fled the scene immediately after the crash, leading Israeli security forces to shut down multiple Judea and Samaria crossings. The vehicle involved in the incident is believed to have been located in the Beit Lid area.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

This is a developing story.

