Sydney bakery battered for Hamas-themed birthday cake

A baker in Sydney has ignited online condemnation for creating a birthday cake featuring imagery associated with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The cake, meant for a 4-year-old boy’s party, prompted fury from Jewish groups and Australian leaders, who labeled it a disturbing form of radicalization.

Oven Bakery by Fufu proudly posted pictures on social media of the child posing next to a large cake adorned with a PLO flag and a portrait of Abu Obaida (real name: Huzaifa Samir Abdullah al-Kahloot), a spokesman for Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing, with his finger raised defiantly.

The boy wore a headscarf and outfit resembling the cake’s terrorist figure as he mimicked the pose. Cupcakes with PLO flags completed the order.

Confirmed. @nswpolice @ChrisMinnsMP @SkyNewsAust @RitaPanahi: Oven Bakery by Fu Fu https://t.co/HtrUwlNHfg proudly advertises #Hamas birthday cakes for 4 year olds. I am sure they can throw in a Hitler cake too. This is borderline criminal. @AlboMP: just maybe we have a problem? pic.twitter.com/uiGXBR9DXP — Prof S Dov Bachmann (@SdBachman) May 21, 2024

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described the photos as “horrifying,” stating: “Hamas is an evil terrorist organization. Kids’ parties should be innocent and fun, not hateful.”

Robert Gregory, CEO of the Australian Jewish Group, condemned the bakery.

“Dressing a child up as a terrorist, including with what appears to be a Hamas headband, is reprehensible and a form of child abuse,” he told the Daily Telegraph. “Islamic extremism and radicalization of youth is not just a problem for the Jewish community. It’s a threat to all Australians.”

Alex Ryvchin, co-CEO of the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, lambasted those glorifying terrorist groups, calling it “a rare kind of psychosis to want to teach infant children that Hamas terrorists are to be admired and emulated. If this is what is happening in some Sydney homes, we should prepare for a generation of violent extremists.”

While initially receiving praise from some for the cake, the bakery soon faced backlash, prompting it to delete its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Australian Federal Police are investigating the incident, which has sparked concerns about the radicalization of youth and the normalization of terrorist imagery within certain communities.

