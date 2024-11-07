Terrorist neutralized in attempted ramming attack near Jerusalem

( Nov. 7, 2024 / JNS )

Israeli security forces thwarted an attempted terrorist attack in Anata, eastern Jerusalem early on Thursday morning, according to Hebrew media reports.

Israel Police and Border Police forces on routine patrol were approached by a vehicle moving at high speed, whose driver ignored calls to stop and accelerated, according to the reports.

The officers opened fire on the vehicle, killing the driver.

Also on Thursday morning, the Israel Defense Forces announced that an airstrike had been carried out on a group of gunmen in Tulkarem in northwestern Samaria.

Armed citizen thwarts terror attack

Footage released on Wednesday evening of a terrorist attack at the Shiloh junction in Samaria earlier in the day shows an armed citizen neutralizing the assailant.

Documentation of today's attack at the Shiloh Junction .



In the video, the citizen reaches and saves the life of the girl who is being chased by the terrorist with a knife.

Two Israelis were lightly wounded in the attack, which occurred at a bus stop near the town of Shiloh in the Binyamin region on Wednesday afternoon.

The footage shows the terrorist, 32, from the village of Deir al-Ghusun near Tulkarm, chasing a 16-year-old boy and a 26-year-old woman with a screwdriver after ramming his vehicle into the bus stop.

An armed civilian is then seen exiting his car and running at the terrorist, shooting him at close range.