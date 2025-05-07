Trump teases ‘very big’ announcement ahead of Mideast trip

( May 7, 2025 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday hinted at a major announcement coming ahead of his upcoming Middle East trip, while confirming that Israel will not be on the itinerary—at least not yet.

“We’re not planning on stopping in Israel. We will be doing it at some point, but not this trip,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during the ceremonial swearing-in of Steve Witkoff as his special envoy to the Middle East.

???? @POTUS says he will have a "very, very big announcement to make" before he departs for the Middle East: "It'll be one of the most important announcements that has been made in many years about a certain subject." pic.twitter.com/g0NFO70uW1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025

The president said the surprise announcement, which he called “as big as it gets,” would be made either Thursday, Friday or Monday before his departure. “It’s really positive,” Trump emphasized, though he declined to specify the topic. “It will be one of the most important announcements that have been made in many years about a certain subject. Very important subject.”

Trump is scheduled to depart for the region on Monday night with planned visits to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Separately on Tuesday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said a “very good” announcement regarding humanitarian aid access to Gaza would be made in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer flew to Washington for meetings with senior U.S. officials scheduled for Wednesday, as coordination between the allies intensifies ahead of Trump’s regional visit.