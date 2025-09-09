Tunisia denies Gaza flotilla claims of ‘drone attack’

( Sept. 9, 2025 / JNS )

Tunisian authorities have disputed the claim by activists aboard a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla on Monday that one of its boats had been struck by a drone.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which seeks to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, said on social media that “one of the main boats … was struck by what is suspected to be a drone,” causing no injuries, France 24 reported. The vessel had anchored about 50 miles from the Tunisian port of Sidi Bou Said when the incident occurred.

An AFP journalist on site reported that a fire broke out on board but was quickly extinguished. Tunisian national guard spokesman Houcem Eddine Jebabli said investigators found “no drones have been detected,” and preliminary findings suggested the blaze began in the boat’s life jackets, possibly from a cigarette. The national guard described reports of a drone strike as “completely unfounded.”

The Global Sumud Flotilla describes itself as independent and not affiliated with any government or political party. Among its participants is Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who addressed pro-Palestinian supporters in Tunisia on Sunday.

Israel has already blocked a flotilla attempt carrying Thunberg in June. She was returned to her native Sweden and banned from entering Israel, along with another 11 anti-Israel activists with her, for 100 years.

In her second attempt, Thunberg is joined by hundreds of other anti-Israel activists in what Reuters described as the largest Gaza flotilla to date.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting on the operational strategy that Jerusalem will deploy against the more than 200 people participating in the flotilla, Israel Hayom reported.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir proposed to Netanyahu tougher measures as part of a deterrent strategy to prevent future flotillas. The strategy includes “detaining the activists in terrorist-level conditions at [the] Ktzi’ot and Damon facilities—lacking television or radio, without superior-quality meals, and involving prolonged custody rather than merely overnight.”