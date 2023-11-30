Terrorist wounds two Israelis in Jordan Valley car-ramming

( Nov. 30, 2023 / JNS)

Two Israel Defense Forces reservists were lightly wounded on Thursday afternoon in a car-ramming attack near Moshav Beka’ot in the Jordan Valley.

The troops were evacuated to the hospital and their families were notified, according to the military.

Israeli forces killed the Palestinian terrorist.

Earlier on Thursday, three Israelis were killed and six other persons were wounded in a terrorist shooting on Weizman Boulevard at the main entrance to Jerusalem.

The fatalities were identified as 24-year-old Livia Dickman, from the city’s Har Nof neighborhood; Hanna Ifergan, a school principal in Beit Shemesh in her 60s; and Rabbinical Court Judge Elimelech Wasserman, 73.

According to police, two terrorists got out of their car at 7:40 a.m. and opened fire at a bus stop. They were reportedly armed with an M-16 assault rifle and a handgun.

Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian killed the terrorists, according to reports.

The attackers were later identified as brothers Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30, from eastern Jerusalem.

According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the pair were Hamas members and had previously been jailed for terror-related activity.