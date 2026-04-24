More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Three US aircraft carriers now operating in the Middle East

The “George H.W. Bush” just arrived in the Middle East, according to CENTCOM.

Apr. 24, 2026

Three US aircraft carriers now operating in the Middle East

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
US Navy Epic Fury
Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) sails in the Indian Ocean in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 23, 2026. Credit: U.S. Navy.
( Apr. 24, 2026 / JNS )

The USS George H.W. Bush arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, joining two other aircraft carriers for “Operation Epic Fury,” U.S. Central Command said.

“For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time,” CENTCOM stated. “Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines.”

CENTCOM stated that more than 15,000 sailors and marines are now stationed in this convoy, with more than 200 aircraft and nine guided missile destroyer ships (DDGs).

The George H.W. Bush left Naval Station Norfolk in March.

The news comes amid a continued naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and an extended ceasefire with Iran.

Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
Columbia University Protests
U.S. News
Major Jewish orgs ‘deeply disappointed’ by Mamdani veto of school ‘buffer zone’ bill
“This veto is a profound failure of City Hall to demonstrate to all New Yorkers that our safety is a priority,” the groups said.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani nixes school ‘buffer zone’ bill, veto-proof houses of worship bill is law
Sam Markstein, of the Republican Jewish Coalition, told JNS that Mamdani’s first veto as mayor “serves to accommodate vile antisemitic protests comes as no surprise.”
Apr. 24, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu reveals early-stage prostate cancer treated successfully
PM delayed publication of annual medical report to prevent Iranian “false propaganda” during the war.
Apr. 24, 2026
Steve Linde
Starmer
Antisemitism
UK to vote on banning IRGC, prime minister says
Keir Starmer made the pledge during a solidarity visit to a synagogue that jihadists had targeted.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strikes in Lebanon after Hezbollah ceasefire violation
The terrorists fired rockets into Israel as Trump announced the extension of a tenuous pause in the fighting.
Apr. 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian Authority security personnel parade in the Judea city of Hebron, Nov. 14, 2017. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israel News
Regavim to EU: Halt funding as Palestinian Authority violates Oslo, builds terror army
“We exposed the European Union’s complicity,” the NGO’s Naomi Linder Kahn tells JNS.
Apr. 24, 2026
Josh Hasten
Think Twice
The seven deadly myths about the Iran war
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Michael Doran, Ep. 219
Apr. 23, 2026
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
‘Boom, Boom Tel Aviv’: Anti-Zionist harassment goes into overdrive
Ben Cohen
Column
Don’t mistake Beirut for a partner
Ruthie Blum