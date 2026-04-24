Three US aircraft carriers now operating in the Middle East

The USS George H.W. Bush arrived in the Middle East on Thursday, joining two other aircraft carriers for “Operation Epic Fury,” U.S. Central Command said.

“For the first time in decades, three aircraft carriers are operating in the Middle East at the same time,” CENTCOM stated. “Accompanied by their carrier air wings, the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) and USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) include over 200 aircraft and 15,000 Sailors and Marines.”

CENTCOM stated that more than 15,000 sailors and marines are now stationed in this convoy, with more than 200 aircraft and nine guided missile destroyer ships (DDGs).

The George H.W. Bush left Naval Station Norfolk in March.

The news comes amid a continued naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz and an extended ceasefire with Iran.