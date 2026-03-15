ADL: Quds Day rallies urge ‘Death to Israel, America’

The Anti-Defamation League said it is “deeply troubled” by chants and displays at al-Quds Day rallies at several U.S. cities that openly supported terrorism and promoted antisemitic rhetoric.

The annual, Iranian regime-initiated day of anti-Israel demonstrations is held on the last Friday of Ramadan.

1/ We are deeply troubled by the dangerous rhetoric at this year's Quds Day rallies across the U.S., where protesters have openly expressed support for terror groups and Hamas's October 7, 2023 massacre, and shared antisemitic rhetoric and conspiracy theories. 🧵 — ADL (@ADL) March 15, 2026

According to the ADL, protesters in New York and Chicago voiced support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and praised Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians. The group said participants carried images of Iran’s ayatollahs and invoked slogans historically used to threaten Jews.

Displays in New York and Houston also linked convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Israel, which the ADL called an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The organization said al-Quds Day—founded by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini—has long served as a platform for incitement against Israel and the Jewish people.