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ADL: Quds Day rallies urge ‘Death to Israel, America’

Iran-backed al-Quds Day events in several U.S. cities featured chants praising Hamas, backing the IRGC and spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

ADL: Quds Day rallies urge ‘Death to Israel, America’

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People march during an al-Quds Day rally in New York City on March 13, 2026. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
People march during an al-Quds Day rally in New York City on March 13, 2026. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.

The Anti-Defamation League said it is “deeply troubled” by chants and displays at al-Quds Day rallies at several U.S. cities that openly supported terrorism and promoted antisemitic rhetoric.

The annual, Iranian regime-initiated day of anti-Israel demonstrations is held on the last Friday of Ramadan.

According to the ADL, protesters in New York and Chicago voiced support for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, shouted “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” and praised Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of Israeli civilians. The group said participants carried images of Iran’s ayatollahs and invoked slogans historically used to threaten Jews.

Displays in New York and Houston also linked convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Israel, which the ADL called an antisemitic conspiracy theory. The organization said al-Quds Day—founded by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini—has long served as a platform for incitement against Israel and the Jewish people.

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