Gal Gadot’s Genesis Prize impact set to double to $2 million

A new matching gifts initiative is set to double the impact of Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s $1 million Genesis Prize, providing at least $2 million to support organizations helping Israelis recover from the trauma of war.

The matching gifts program, announced on Monday by the Genesis Prize Foundation and the Jewish Funders Network (JFN), will fund nonprofits assisting Israelis coping with emotional and physical trauma following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks and the conflicts that followed, including the current war with Iran.

The Genesis Prize Foundation has committed $1 million to the effort, with JFN members and other donors expected to contribute at least another $1 million through the matching program, according to the announcement.

“Conceived by Gal Gadot, the initiative will focus on strengthening Israel’s long-term recovery by investing in the professionals and organizations helping others heal, particularly as Israelis work to recover from the trauma of Oct. 7 and navigate the compounded effects of the current conflict with Iran and Hezbollah,” it said.

Gadot, it noted, has been a prominent global voice calling for solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people, underscoring the importance of resilience and unity during a time of profound national trauma.

When Gadot was named the 2026 Genesis Prize laureate in November, she said she would dedicate the award to organizations helping Israelis recover from the country’s crises.

“I am humbled to receive the Genesis Prize and to stand alongside the amazing laureates who came before me,” Gadot said. “I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations that will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion. Israel has endured unimaginable pain. Now we must begin to heal—to rebuild hearts, families and communities.”

‘Meaningful impact’

Stan Polovets, co-founder and chairman of the Genesis Prize Foundation, said, “The Genesis Prize recognizes and honors Jewish achievement—and channels that recognition into meaningful impact.”

He added, “In this moment, and in honoring Gal Gadot, the most urgent investment we can make is in Israel’s human infrastructure: the therapists, educators and caregivers who sustain national resilience, helping communities heal from the trauma of Oct. 7 and the ongoing conflict with Iran and Hezbollah. Working with Jewish Funders Network allows us to mobilize philanthropy in a thoughtful, collaborative and lasting way.”

Participating NGOs must first secure funding commitments from individual donors or foundations, the announcement said. Once funding is secured, organizations may apply to have those gifts matched by the Genesis Prize Foundation. The model is designed to incentivize new philanthropy, amplify effective organizations and encourage collaboration among funders.

“Matching gifts are one of the most powerful tools in philanthropy,” noted Andres Spokoiny, JFN’s president and CEO. “They inspire new giving, strengthen partnerships and multiply impact. At a time when Israel’s caregivers are stretched beyond capacity, we must ensure that those who are helping others heal receive the support they need. JFN is proud to steward this collaborative effort, and we call on donors and foundations to join us in meeting these critical needs.”

‘Deep and prolonged trauma’

“Israeli society continues to grapple with deep and prolonged trauma,” the announcement noted. “Thousands of families have been directly affected by violence, displacement and loss, while communities across the country are navigating sustained stress and uncertainty. Experts warn that the psychological and social consequences will be felt for years.”

Long-term recovery, it said, depends not only on emergency relief, but on sustained investment in the people doing the healing: therapists treating trauma, educators supporting displaced children, social workers assisting bereaved families and community leaders holding fragile communities together.

“Strengthening this human infrastructure is essential to national resilience,” it added.

The program will prioritize initiatives that train frontline professionals, strengthen retention and well-being among caregivers, expand Israel’s mental-health workforce and develop innovative tools to scale professional services. Organizers said the emphasis would be on sustainability and long-term impact rather than short-term assistance.

Participating nonprofits must first secure funding commitments from individual donors or foundations before applying to have those contributions matched by the Genesis Prize Foundation. The model is designed to encourage new philanthropic giving and collaboration among funders.

Guidelines and application details, the announcement said, are available here.

Founded in 2013, the Genesis Prize Foundation promotes Jewish achievement and philanthropy through initiatives chosen by its laureates. The Jewish Funders Network is a global network of philanthropic leaders working to advance collaborative and values-driven giving within the Jewish community and beyond.