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Graffiti at San Jose State U calls to ‘kill all Jews’

Antisemitic threats on campus walls and a nearby assault on two Hebrew-speaking men leave school’s Jewish community fearing more violence.

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

Graffiti at San Jose State U calls to ‘kill all Jews’

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Antisemitic graffiti at San Jose State University reading “Kill all Jews," seen on campus this past week in an image shared by the U.S. watchdog StopAntisemitism on X on March 15, 2026. Source: StopAntisemites/X.
Antisemitic graffiti at San Jose State University reading “Kill all Jews,” seen on campus this past week in an image shared by the U.S. watchdog StopAntisemitism on X on March 15, 2026. Source: StopAntisemites/X.

Graffiti at San Jose State University calling for the “eradication of Jews” has put the campus Jewish community on high alert after threats were found scrawled on building walls this past week, according to the local ABC News affiliate and the U.S.-based watchdog group StopAntisemitism.

The graffiti at the California school included the phrases “Kill all Jews,” “Make Osama proud” and “Avoid SJSU 4 Muslims” as well as two Stars of David crossed out with the prohibition symbol.

University police say they are investigating the messages, which appeared on March 11 and 12, but SJSU Jewish Faculty and Staff Association President Philip Heller warned that previous antisemitic incidents and physical violence make him fear “we’ll see more,” ABC7 reported.

The discovery comes days after two Israeli-American men were assaulted outside the upscale Augustine restaurant in Santana Row, a few miles from campus, after attackers overheard them speaking Hebrew; police are investigating that incident as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

Campus Antisemitism
JNS Staff
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