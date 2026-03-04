Newsom says some ‘appropriately’ label Israel an apartheid state

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, stated on Tuesday that the United States should reconsider its military support for Israel and described it as “appropriate” for some critics to call the country an “apartheid state,” remarks that have drawn sharp criticism from pro‑Israel advocates.

Speaking at a Los Angeles event promoting his new memoir, “Young Man in a Hurry: A Memoir of Discovery,” Newsom was asked about frustration among some Democrats with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government and whether it was time to rethink the U.S.–Israel relationship, “especially military support.”

In his response, Newsom noted that Netanyahu faces “domestic issues” ahead of Israel’s next election, including legal troubles, and that hard‑line elements in his coalition want to annex the West Bank. He told event moderators Tommy Vietor and Jon Favreau, hosts of the podcast “Pod Save America,” that those developments have led some observers to describe Israel “appropriately as sort of an apartheid state.”

Asked directly whether the U.S. should reconsider its military aid to Israel, Newsom said, “It breaks my heart because the current leadership in Israel is walking us down that path where I don’t think you have a choice about that consideration.” (JNS sought comment from Newsom’s office.)

The Israeli-American Civic Action Network, which is based in California, stated that referring to Israel as an apartheid state is “a slur, and one that provides rhetorical cover to those who seek Israel’s destruction.”

“California is also home to approximately 250,000 Israelis in the Los Angeles area alone—the largest Israeli diaspora community outside of Israel,” the group wrote. “They deserve a governor who represents them, not one who slanders their homeland on a book tour.”