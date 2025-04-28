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Noa Argamani arrives on red carpet in symbolic yellow gown

The 27-year-old Argamani was included in TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Apr. 28, 2025
Noa Argamani attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 24, 2025. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Noa Argamani attends the 2025 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City, on April 24, 2025. Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.

Freed Hamas hostage Noa Argamani wore a stunning yellow maxi dress, designed by Israeli designer Eli Tala, to the 2025 Time100 Gala in New York on Saturday.

Argamani has become one of the most prominent figures in Israel and around the world in recent months, using her public platform to convey one clear message—the urgency of bringing all the remaining hostages home. The 27-year-old was included in TIME magazine’s 2025 list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

The dress was sewn in just three days before her flight to New York, and Argamani managed to convey a powerful and important message in an elegant and dignified way. Yellow has become the global symbol for the struggle to return all hostages, including Argamani’s partner, Avinatan Or, who has been held captive by Hamas for 569 days.

The dress, an elegant one-shoulder design, was made of satin fabric in a soft, refined yellow shade that shimmered under the lights. The cut was classic A-style—fitted at the top and gradually widening toward the skirt, creating a flowing and sophisticated look. The meticulous design of the draping and folds lent it a luxurious and unforgettable appearance.

Argamani’s participation in this prestigious event places her alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Argentine President Javier Milei, billionaire Elon Musk and Hollywood stars like Scarlett Johansson and Blake Lively.

The TIME100 gala is one of the most prestigious events on New York’s calendar, bringing together icons, leaders and influencers from all industries around the world for an evening of dialogue and celebration. For Argamani, it was another opportunity to remind the world that the struggle to return the hostages continues, and that those still in captivity must not be forgotten.

While we’ve become accustomed to seeing Argamani in simple and modest appearances in recent months, her impressive and elegant appearance on the red carpet conveyed a clear message of determination, strength and hope—values that have become symbolic of the struggle to bring the hostages home.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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