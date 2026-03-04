More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Rubio says Islamic regime weaker than ‘ever’ as he defends Iran military action before Senate

“The world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” the U.S. secretary of state said.

Mar. 4, 2026
JNS Staff

Rubio says Islamic regime weaker than ‘ever’ as he defends Iran military action before Senate

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivers remarks to the press from the press briefing room at the Department of State in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.

The Islamic Republic is at “the weakest they’ve ever been,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Tuesday ahead of a classified Senate hearing on the Iran war, saying that “now is the time to go after them.”

U.S. President Donald Trump “made the decision to go after them—take away their missiles, take away their navy, take away their drones, take away their ability to make those things so that they can never have a nuclear weapon,” the top diplomat told reporters on Capitol Hill.

“It was the right decision, and the world will be a safer place when these radical clerics no longer have access to these weapons,” he continued.

“Imagine how they would use them a year from now if they had more of these,” Rubio warned. The regime is run by “religious fanatic lunatics,” he said, stressing the mullahs’ ambitions to develop a nuclear bomb.

Tehran intended “to develop those nuclear weapons behind a program of missiles and drones and terrorism that the world will not be able to touch them for fear of those things,” according to the secretary of state.

The closed-door briefing for all members of the Senate featured senior administration officials, including Rubio, War [Defense] Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine.

Senators of both parties told The Huffington Post that they were given no timetable for the joint military operation with Israel, and that Trump administration officials did not rule out U.S. boots on the ground.

Iran U.S. Foreign Policy Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin