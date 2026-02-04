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Netanyahu tells Witkoff Gaza must be demilitarized

Trump’s Middle East envoy is due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Feb. 4, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu Witkoff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets in his office with Steve Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, July 31, 2025. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
( Feb. 4, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with White House special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on Tuesday, emphasizing that Israel will not compromise on its war aims in the Gaza Strip, and cautioning against trusting Iranian promises.

Netanyahu reiterated to Witkoff that Hamas must be disarmed and Gaza demilitarized before any reconstruction efforts begin, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The prime minister also emphasized that the Palestinian Authority could not play any role in administering the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the PMO declared it wouldn’t accept the unauthorized adoption of the P.A. symbol by the technocratic committee tasked with overseeing Gaza. However, Ali Shaath, a former P.A. deputy minister, remains at the head of the committee.

Netanyahu also updated U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on the serious violations discovered in the Gaza Strip, including the use of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) bags to hide weapons.

The prime minister warned Witkoff, who is due to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday, that “Iran has proven time and time again that its promises cannot be trusted.”

Witkoff will also reportedly meet with ministers from several Arab and Muslim nations to discuss a possible new nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic.

Middle East U.S.-Israel Relations Trump Administration
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