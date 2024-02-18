UNRWA hiring despite reports of dried-up funding

(February 18, 2024 / Israel Hayom)

The leadership of the United Nations Agency for Palestinians, known as UNRWA, has vehemently insisted that lack of funding—put on hold by several countries due to its staff’s involvement in the Oct. 7 massacre— would soon lead to an end of its aid work in the Gaza Strip.

And yet, this week the agency advertised several job listings on LinkedIn and other platforms in search of new employees, which—according to the United Nations website—include senior positions.

Ironically, the job listing says that UNRWA employees are expected to “uphold the highest standards of neutrality and integrity” and “respect for and commitment to human rights.”

LinkedIn users were quick to comment on the post, saying, “Will I get a bonus if I participate in a massacre?” and, “I don’t have experience digging tunnels, but I can make sad videos.”

“Will I have to kill Jews”? another user commented. “It depends on the context,” wrote another, echoing the words of U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who appeared to justify the atrocities Hamas committed on Oct. 7 by saying they “didn’t happen in a vacuum.”

On Friday, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told journalists that the Jewish state has intelligence showing that 30 UNRWA employees took part in Hamas’s Oct. 7 massacre.

According to Gallant, 1,468 of UNRWA’s 13,000 staff members in Gaza are members of Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel first reported in January that 12 UNRWA employees had participated in the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. That prompted 15 countries, including the United States, to announce that they were cutting off funding to the aid agency.

In response to the allegations, the United Nations launched an independent “review group” to assess whether UNRWA is maintaining its neutrality and responding appropriately to breaches of that neutrality.

Last week, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini rejected calls to dismantle his organization as “short-sighted” and claimed such an eventuality would be a “disaster” for the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini also rebuffed calls for his ouster in the wake of mounting evidence of the U.N. agency’s ties to Hamas. “I have no intention to resign,” he stated following meetings in Brussels.

Also last week, Israeli forces exposed a Hamas data center underneath the Gaza headquarters of UNRWA, replete with servers, electricity, a backup power station and living quarters for terrorists.

Israel Defense Forces soldiers have also found missiles hidden among UNRWA relief supplies, while aid sacks marked with its logo were found filled with dirt and used in the lining of Hamas terror tunnels.

“UNRWA is totally infiltrated [by] Hamas,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a visiting delegation of U.N. ambassadors on Jan. 31.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories Your Email Free sign up By signing up, you agree to receive emails from JNS and allied pro-Israel organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT