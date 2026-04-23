AMIT network ranked No. 1 in education in Israel for eighth consecutive year

For the eighth consecutive year, AMIT has been ranked as Israel’s No. 1 educational network by the Ministry of Education. Schools are assessed based on the ministry’s Educational Picture, a tool developed to help local governments choose the right partner for community schools.

The Educational Picture focuses on four key categories:



Learning and achievement: Bagrut (matriculation) eligibility, academic excellence



Values and school climate: student growth, tolerance, sense of belonging and emotional safety



Student retention and dropout rates: student engagement and number of successful graduates



IDF enlistment rates: civic responsibility and contribution to Israeli society



This tool doesn’t just evaluate how students are performing. It reveals who they’re becoming and how schools are shaping the next generation of citizens and leaders.

This remarkable run of achievement is the result of AMIT’s educational vision and strategic leadership, which believes in the potential of every one of its 42,000 students in 91 schools, especially in Israel’s social and geographic periphery.

“We are proud to be recognized for our success in educating the whole child and lifting up those in Israel’s periphery, setting them on a path for opportunity and growth,” said AMIT president Shari Safra.

An AMIT classroom. Credit: Courtesy of AMIT.

AMIT’s blend of academic excellence, deep-rooted values and inclusive environment is brought to life every day by its dedicated teachers and principals, in whom AMIT Director General Amnon Eldar, Ph.D., takes great pride:

“As a national network, with most of its institutions located in Israel’s geographic and social periphery, we are committed to providing our students with the tools they need to succeed. We invest heavily in the development of our staff so they can empower students’ strengths and give them a sense of competence and achievement,” said Eldar.

Teachers at AMIT rely on cutting-edge AI tools and significant support from the network to strengthen students from a young age and motivate them toward excellence. At the same time, personal growth is prioritized alongside academic achievement.

“Our mentor system assigns one mentor for every 15 students, maximizing the individual attention students receive as they set both personal and academic goals for their futures,” said Shuli Yost, director of AMIT’s Personal and Professional Growth Program.

AMIT’s new Gabel & Straus Family Campus at AMIT Kfar Batya in Ra’anana, set to open in fall 2026, will advance this holistic approach of innovation, excellence and inclusivity that prepares Israeli youth to become the next generation of leaders.

To learn more about AMIT, visit AMIT-Building Israel. One Child at a Time.

To learn more about the new campus, visit AMIT Kfar Batya Campus-AMIT.