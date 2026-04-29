In Mykonos, Chabad leaders map the future of Jewish life across 43 countries

The sun-soaked island of Mykonos, better known for its beaches and nightlife than for Jewish life, became an unlikely nerve center of global Jewish continuity. For two days, dozens of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries—men and women who serve as the primary Jewish presence across 43 countries in Europe, Middle East and Africa—gathered for a regional summit to strategize, collaborate and confront a shared reality: in vast stretches of the world, they are often the only address for Jewish life.

Hosted by Greece’s regional Chabad leaders, Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Hendel, together with the local emissaries to Mykonos, Rabbi Ouziel Moshe and Shterna Sarah Friedland, the gathering combined strategic planning with hands-on workshops, educational sessions and late-night discussions, creating what participants described as both a professional summit and a deeply personal recharge.

At a time when many point to declining religious affiliation and rising antisemitism across Europe, the message emerging from Mykonos was notably different. Rather than retreat, participants described a powerful resurgence, with individuals seeking connection in places where, until recently, there was little or none to be found.

“The emissaries are the Jewish people’s global support system,” said Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, who oversees the international network. “In many of these countries, when someone arrives, whether for business, travel or relocation, the local Chabad is often the only familiar address. Our responsibility is to make sure that no one feels alone.”

Dozens of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries from more than 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East and Africa gathered on the island of Mykonos, Greece, for a two-day regional summit to strategize, collaborate and confront shared realities, April 2026. Credit: David Karsenty/Kinus.com.

David Karsenty

The summit brought together leaders from communities where Jewish life is often small or dispersed, shaped by geographic isolation and limited access to institutions. Yet across these environments, a similar pattern has emerged: Individuals who were previously disengaged are stepping forward when given even minimal opportunity to connect.

For Rabbi Mendy Sternbach, who serves in Lagos, that reality is deeply personal. “Living in a small community means relationships are everything,” he said. “You can’t afford to let anyone fall through the cracks.”

Sternbach noted that even attending the summit required real drive: “It’s a long and expensive journey, but my community encourages it because they know they benefit from what I bring back.”

Emissaries met in large and smaller group settings to strategize, collaborate and shares best practices, April 2026. Credit: David Karsenty/Kinus.com. David Karsenty

Sessions throughout the gathering focused on practical challenges: time management, community leadership and how to navigate sensitive global issues in small, often vulnerable communities. Workshops were led by senior educators and rabbis, while shorter presentations highlighted grassroots innovations, from turning tourists into community members to building connections in places with no prior infrastructure.

“There’s a misconception that life outside major centers is fading,” Kotlarsky said. “What we’re seeing is the opposite. When you create access, when you show up consistently, people respond. Communities are being built one relationship at a time.”

Technology also played a central role in discussions, with participants exploring digital learning platforms and AI tools to reach individuals in remote areas. Youth-focused initiatives, including children’s programs, teen networks and young professional communities, are expanding rapidly, particularly in places where younger generations often feel isolated.

The summit concluded with a formal banquet and closing session, sending participants back to their communities with renewed energy, new ideas, and strengthened connections.

“This gathering was something deeply strengthening, both for the Jews who live here and for local business owners and visitors,” reflected Rabbi Friedland. “Mykonos is not a location where Torah and Jewish life have traditionally been strongly felt. And yet, this time it was far beyond just a minyan or a single gathering. The atmosphere filled the entire environment, bringing a true sense of Jewish life and spiritual warmth to a place that had not experienced it in this way before.”

Chabad-Lubavitch women emissaries gather for a group photo at a two-day regional summit on the island of Mykonos, Greece, to strategize, collaborate and plan for the future, April 22-23, 2026. Credit: David Karsenty/Kinus.com. David Karsenty