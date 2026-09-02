Kehilath Jeshurun invites all to its Musical Selichot program

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun will once again present Musical Selichot for hundreds of worshippers—ushering in the High Holiday season with a blend of traditional nusach, chazzanut, contemporary melodies, live musicians and a vocal ensemble that continues the 154-year-old synagogue’s tradition of prayer and music. The musical evening reflects KJ’s combination of contemporary approaches with traditions rooted in past generations.

KJ has a long musical history. From the day the synagogue opened its doors, prayer, nusach and melody have played a central role. The voices of Cantor Samuel Vigoda, Cantor Fingeroth, Cantor Avrum Davis and many others carried forward the tradition of American chazzanut. As early as 1930, Cantor Jacob Jacobowitz urged KJ worshippers to join in congregational singing, explaining that their participation would contribute to the service. Nearly a century later, that approach continues through the congregation’s musical programming.

Selichot invitation. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

Since joining KJ in 2019, Cantor Chaim Dovid Berson has developed KJ’s Musical Selichot program. Rooted in traditional chazzanut and nusach, Berson’s musical style also draws upon contemporary Jewish and Israeli music, nigunim, a cappella singing, instrumental arrangements and communal song. KJ has maintained a tradition of nusach passed down through generations. Berson’s Musical Selichot combines these traditions with contemporary musical elements.

Over the years, the evening has grown into a communal gathering drawing hundreds of people. Past programs have included speakers such as Sivan Rahav-Meir and Rabbi Shais Taub. The program is designed for longtime members as well as those new to cantorial music. There are no tickets or purchased or assigned seats.

KJ’s Musical Selichot will take place Saturday night, Sep. 5, at 10 p.m. The evening is open to all.