Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.