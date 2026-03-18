Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.