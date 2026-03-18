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Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun

Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun is an Orthodox synagogue, founded in 1872, and situated on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. As its essential foundation, KJ seeks to foster among its membership a love of God and an abiding commitment to halakhah and mitzvot. The synagogue also stands firmly for the proposition that it is a part of a larger community: a community not only of the Jewish People and the State of Israel, but also of our fellow New Yorkers, Americans, and humankind.
Rabbi Meyer Laniado and Hazzan Dr. Benny Zalta address the audience on the Motzei Shabbat of Parashat Zakhor. Credit: Courtesy of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.
The Wire
‘Rescue of the Jews of Syria’ screening draws hundreds of viewers
The film was followed by a panel discussion featuring its co-producer, Marlyne Mamiye, as well as individuals who played key roles in the historic effort.
Mar. 9, 2026
Rabbi Haskel Lookstein with KJ’s directors of community education, Rabbi Daniel and Rachel Kraus. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun celebrates Rabbi Haskel Lookstein, expanded KJ Beginners program
KJ Beginners has welcomed spiritual seekers for more than 30 years. The new RHL Project honors that legacy.
Nov. 20, 2025