JDC responds to aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Nepal

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) is responding to the catastrophic flash floods that struck northern Nepal on Aug. 26, causing widespread destruction to critical infrastructure amid a growing toll of casualties and missing individuals.

Working through local partners in the region, JDC is providing critically needed clean water, hygiene kits, sanitary supplies and disease-outbreak prevention tools to aid those affected by the floods.

“We are heartbroken by the enormous loss of life and devastation these floods have inflicted on communities across Nepal,” said JDC deputy CEO Pablo Weinsteiner. “JDC stood alongside the people of Nepal in the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake, and the trusted partnerships built during that response enable us to mobilize quickly once again to address urgent humanitarian needs.”

Its response is informed by its experience in Nepal supporting relief and recovery efforts following that 7.8-magnitude earthquake in April 2015, which killed 9,000 people and injured more than 22,000, and by working with local partners and community-based initiatives. These efforts helped areas rebuild, strengthen local resilience and establish relationships that continue to support humanitarian action.

The disaster-relief programs are funded by its disaster fund, as well as special appeals from the Jewish Federations of North America and tens of thousands of individual donors to JDC.

JDC, which leads the Jewish community response to disaster and international development crises worldwide, has most recently responded to the earthquakes in Venezuela and Colombia, earthquakes in Myanmar, Turkey, Morocco, and Haiti, the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and Asia, as well as natural disasters in Jamaica, Mozambique, the Bahamas, Guatemala, Indonesia and Mexico.

To support JDC’s relief efforts in Nepal, visit: JDC.org/NepalFlood2026.