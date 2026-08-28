Jewish family demands action after student allegedly draws swastikas at Michigan middle school

The parent of a Jewish student is calling on officials at Warner Middle School in Farmington Hills, Mich., to take action after she says a student drew swastikas in her daughter’s classroom and identified a drawing as Adolf Hitler.

Kristina Millman told Fox 2 Detroit that the incident occurred on the second day of classes. According to Millman, her daughter’s classmate drew a clown with a distinctive hairstyle alongside several swastikas and told the class that the figure was Hitler. (JNS sought comment from the Farmington Public Schools district.)

“I said, are you sure that it was swastikas? It’s not just doodles,” Millman told the outlet. “I was told it was very intentional swastikas, and I asked what is going to happen. What’s the course of action? And there really was no information.”

Millman also said she couldn’t see the drawing and questioned the school about its disciplinary protocol. She plans to address the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education at its Sept. 1 meeting, according to Fox 2.

The district told the outlet that Warner Middle School has a process for addressing such incidents and that its director of community engagement is working with the school and restorative-practice facilitators. The effort, the district said, is intended to help students understand the impact of their words and actions and “take meaningful steps toward repairing harm.”

“A swastika is not a harmless doodle or a joke,” the Jewish Federation of Detroit told JNS. “It is an enduring symbol of hate and can have a profound impact on Jewish students and families.”

“Our response must be rooted in education and a shared commitment to ensuring that all students feel safe and welcome in their schools,” the Federation said. “Hate has no place in our classrooms, and teaching the next generation to reject it is a responsibility we all share.”