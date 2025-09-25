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Manischewitz unveils seasonal products and recipes for the fall holidays

A new lineup of holiday foods offers families a blend of convenience and tradition for Rosh Hashanah and beyond.

Sep. 25, 2025
Manischewitz

Manischewitz unveils seasonal products and recipes for the fall holidays

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Apple-Cranberry Noodle Kugel
A promotional image for the recipe Apple-Cranberry Noodle Kugel with Lotus Crumble. Credit: Courtesy.
( Sep. 25, 2025 / Manischewitz )

As the Jewish New Year approaches, families around the world prepare for fall holiday gatherings marked by festive meals and symbolic foods that express hopes for health, happiness and prosperity.

At the center of these celebrations are cherished classics like the beloved Manischewitz kugel—enjoyed year-round for its comforting, nostalgic flavor—and fresh takes on Rosh Hashanah staples, such as Manischewitz challah dipped in Manischewitz honey or apple butter.

Manischewitz introduces a seasonal lineup of traditional and contemporary offerings designed to enhance holiday meals with comforting flavors and time-honored recipes.

“As we celebrate a New Year, let these products and recipes illuminate your Rosh Hashanah table with a perfect blend of tradition and innovation,” says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Kosher Food Brands. “We wish all of our consumers the sweetest holiday season. With delectable recipes and delicious products, plus even more inspiration at Kosher.com, your family celebrations are sure to be filled with joy, flavor, and lasting memories.”

  • Manischewitz Apple Butter (SRP $7.49): A luscious blend of slow-cooked apples and unsweetened apple cider, with no added sugar, no artificial colors or flavors, that pairs perfectly with challah, elevates recipes, or provides a delightful twist on the classic apple-dipping tradition.
  • Manischewitz Honey Bear (SRP $7.49): A familiar symbol of sweetness, honey remains a central element of traditional Rosh Hashanah meals.
  • Manischewitz Frozen Matzo Balls (SRP $5.99): Light, fluffy and made from the classic Manischewitz recipe, these frozen matzo balls are ready in minutes—bringing the taste of homemade tradition to your soup pot without the prep time. Perfect for both classic chicken soup or creative new dishes.
  • Manischewitz Noodles (SRP $3.99): From wide to thin, egg to bow-tie, the variety makes it easy to put your own spin on a traditional kugel or a hearty holiday soup.
  • Manischewitz Frozen Baked Goods (SRP $8.99): Babka, rugelach and challah—fresh from the freezer, warm from the oven—inspired by classic Jewish holiday baking traditions.

Apple-Cranberry Noodle Kugel with Lotus Crumble (Dairy)

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12 oz) bag Manischewitz wide egg noodles
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 5 large eggs
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 cups apples, peeled and diced
  • 1 cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup Lotus cookie crumbs (or graham cracker crumbs)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain well.

In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla. Stir in the melted butter.

Fold in the noodles, apples and cranberries.

Pour the mixture into a 9×13 greased baking dish. Top with the cookie crumbs.

Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until golden brown.

For more recipes and product details, visit: www.kosher.com and www.manischewitz.com.

Manischewitz
About & contact the publisher
Manischewitz Manischewitz
Manischewitz’s journey began in 1888 with a simple box of matzah. Today, the company continues that tradition while adapting to the tastes and dietary needs of the modern consumer. The Manischewitz Brand now offers a diverse product line of 30-plus product categories. The iconic brand was founded in a small bakery built to make Passover matzah in 1888 by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz. The Manischewitz Brand is now part of New Jersey-based KAYCO, a family-owned company considered America's first name in kosher products.
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