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Manischewitz

Manischewitz’s journey began in 1888 with a simple box of matzah. Today, the company continues that tradition while adapting to the tastes and dietary needs of the modern consumer. The Manischewitz Brand now offers a diverse product line of 30-plus product categories. The iconic brand was founded in a small bakery built to make Passover matzah in 1888 by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz. The Manischewitz Brand is now part of New Jersey-based KAYCO, a family-owned company considered America’s first name in kosher products.
Three people sitting at a table eating soup. Credit: Manischewitz.
The Wire
Manischewitz presents ‘SOUP’ art and photo exhibit exploring Jewish food, memory and identity
The exhibition coincides with the introduction of the company’s new line of homemade jarred soups.
Feb. 1, 2026
DNA, Cells, Genetics
The Wire
jscreen, Manischewitz and author Gila Pfeffer to host genetic testing for Cancer Prevention Month
“This collaboration brings together health education, community engagement and meaningful conversation around prevention,” said Dr. Matt Goldstein, CEO of jscreen.
Jan. 30, 2026
Apple-Cranberry Noodle Kugel
The Wire
Manischewitz unveils seasonal products and recipes for the fall holidays
A new lineup of holiday foods offers families a blend of convenience and tradition for Rosh Hashanah and beyond.
Sep. 25, 2025
Jonathan Levin, director of alumni experience for Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity and his wife, Sarah Levin, holding "Deli is in Your DNA" T-shirts at a ZBT conference in New Orleans. August 2025. Credit: Courtesy.
The Wire
Jscreen, Manischewitz launch ‘Deli in DNA’ to raise awareness on genetic diseases and cancers
Timed for back-to-school and Tay-Sachs Awareness Month, the campaign highlights the importance of genetic screening in the Jewish community.
Aug. 6, 2025
Manischewitz deli on wheels
The Wire
Honk if you’re a nosher
Manischewitz launches “Deli on Wheels” bringing classic Jewish foods to the streets all year round Food truck debuts before Passover rush, becoming a permanent traveling deli
Mar. 24, 2025
Manischewitz Hot dogs
The Wire
There’s a new (hot) dog in town
The launch of Manischewitz glatt kosher hot dogs follows a major rebranding to appeal to a growing consumer base.
Jan. 9, 2025
Latke-Coated Mozzarella Sticks
The Wire
Create new Chanukah traditions with Manischewitz’s new creations
These recipes blend timeless traditions with modern flair, making them ideal for holiday gatherings.
Dec. 3, 2024
Apple-Butter Glazed Tzimmes
The Wire
Manischewitz says happy (new) New Year with a flurry of products
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur inspire heartwarming meals and memories.
Sep. 26, 2024
Manischewitz Frozen Matzo Balls
The Wire
Manischewitz unveils bold new packaging and products
The look updates “cultural relevancy with a younger Jewish audience, as well as mainstream, culturally curious audience,” says a Kayco marketing officer.
Mar. 26, 2024
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