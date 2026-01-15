More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Argentina bans ‘terrorist’ Muslim Brotherhood branches

President Javier Milei’s government cited the national security threat posed by the groups, and reaffirmed its pro-Israel, pro-Western stance.

Canaan Lidor
Javier Milei
President of Argentina Javier Milei speaking at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Creative Commons.
(Jan. 15, 2026 / JNS)

The government of Argentina on Thursday declared the Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan terrorist organizations.

This measure was the result of an analysis performed by Argentine authorities, which found that the entities in question constitute a “serious and multifaceted threat” to national security, according to the decree about the blacklisting, published on Wednesday in the Boletín Oficial de la República Argentina, the government gazette of the Argentine Republic. The decree took effect on Thursday.

The entities listed are placed in the Registry of Terrorist Organizations, to “strengthen mechanisms for the prevention, early detection, and repression of terrorism and its financing,” according to the declaration.

The move follows the designation of the same entities as terrorist organizations by the United States earlier this week, for supporting Hamas’s terrorist activities. The declaration in Argentina did not mention Hamas, but the office of Argentine President Javier Milei, a staunch supporter of Israel, did mention that group, which is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. Argentina classified Hamas as a terrorist group in 2024.

Milei’s office said the president has an “unwavering commitment” to “recognizing terrorists for what they are, as he already did with Hamas and more recently with the Cartel of the Suns.” Milei’s government is “determined to make sure that Argentina will once again align itself with Western civilization, respectful of individual rights and its institutions, while condemning and directly combating those who want to destroy it,” according to the statement.

Terrorism
Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin