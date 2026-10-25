2026 U.S. MIDTERM ELECTIONS:
Races to watch
Americans vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 3, 2026, with control of Congress and 36 governorships at stake. JNS is tracking key races with implications for the Jewish community and U.S.-Israel relations. Select a race to compare candidates, explore polling averages and individual polls, and read related JNS coverage.
- Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan. Credit: Conlan Houston/CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Former Rep. Mike Rogers, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Michigan. Credit: P.J. Siquig/U.S. Army.
- Troy Jackson, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in Maine. Credit: ArenLeBrun/CC0 1.0.
- Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), running for re-election. Credit: U.S. Senate.
- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, running for re-election. Credit: Metropolitan Transportation Authority/CC BY 4.0.
- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Republican candidate for governor of New York. Credit: Arthur Raslich/CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Dr. Annie Andrews, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate in South Carolina. Credit: Stimpus1/CC0 1.0.
- Sen. Darline Graham (R-S.C.), running in South Carolina’s special Senate election. Credit: Rosa Pineda/U.S. Senate.
- Texas state Rep. James Talarico, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Credit: Antonioaesparza/CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate. Credit: Anythingyouwant/CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Dr. Amy Acton, Democratic candidate for governor of Ohio. Credit: Patricio101/CC0 1.0.
- Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican candidate for governor of Ohio. Credit: Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 4.0.
- Former Rep. David Jolly, Democratic candidate for governor of Florida. Credit: U.S. Congress.
- Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), Republican candidate for governor of Florida. Credit: U.S. Congress.
- Cait Conley, Democratic candidate in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Credit: U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
- Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), running for re-election in New York’s 17th Congressional District. Credit: U.S. Congress.