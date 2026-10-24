More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Albania agrees to contribute to Gaza’s International Stabilization Force

High Representative Nickolay Mladenov said the Balkan state’s support will be critical in advancing Trump’s peace plan for the Strip.

JNS Staff
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
(Oct. 24, 2026 / JNS)

An agreement to incorporate Albanian troops within the International Stabilization Force slated for deployment in the Gaza Strip was announced by the Board of Peace on Friday.

The international organization, chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump, labeled the agreement “important” and said that it provides “additional security operations support” for the mission in Gaza.

Albania is the third country to commit to contribution of forces to the ISF following Morocco and Kosovo.

Board of Peace High Representative Nickolay Mladenov on Saturday welcomed the addition of Albania, saying that its “support will be critical in advancing governance, security, humanitarian efforts, the rule of law, and reconstruction under the Comprehensive Plan and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803.”

Resolution 2803 was adopted on Nov. 17, 2025, accepting Trump’s 20-point plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, while authorizing the Board of Peace as a transitional governing body, including the International Stabilization Force, until such a time that the Palestinians can govern themselves.

Since then, the parties have established the Palestinian-led National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and have advanced talks with the Hamas terrorist organization about its disarmament. Hamas has shown no signs of willingness to lay down its weapons.

On Sept. 7, Mladenov said that the Board of Peace is making “good progress” on the International Stabilization Force, but is “a little bit stuck” on Israel’s commitments. He said the Israeli election campaign was “making things perhaps a bit complicated for domestic political reasons.”

Mladenov said political leaders and the international community face only three choices: continuing the current policy, an Israeli reoccupation of Gaza, or the Board of Peace road map, which he said was the only reasonable one.

Kushner cites editorial urging Israel to help implement Gaza plan

U.S. Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner on Tuesday shared a Wall Street Journal editorial urging Israel to take interim steps in Gaza to help the Board of Peace advance Trump’s plan before the Jewish state’s Oct. 27 election.

“A durable peace in Gaza requires an end to Hamas rule, security for Israel, and a better future for the Palestinian people,” Kushner wrote.

He labeled the column an “important perspective.”

The Journal Editorial Board’s editorial, titled “How Israel Can Help the Board of Peace” and published on Oct. 20, identified three measures: allowing a new Gaza police force to train in Egypt and return to the Strip, signing an agreement authorizing international forces to operate in Gaza, and finalizing arrangements for water and sanitation services.

“Israelis are united on the end goal. Getting there will likely require doing more to help a friendly Board of Peace,” the editorial stated.

On the other hand, it noted that the Board of Peace has not pressed Netanyahu for “controversial moves,” which could “backfire” before the Oct. 27 elections.

In August, Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlements and National Missions Minister Orit Strook urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately convene the Security Cabinet to revoke its decision approving the entry of the International Stabilization Force into Gaza.

The ministers wrote in a letter that the ISF must not enter Gaza until its “purpose, legal authority, and missions” are properly amended and clearly delineated.

Netanyahu has since insisted that there will be no reconstruction or deployment of external forces into Gaza until its terrorist groups disarm.

Gaza Strip Hamas Israeli Foreign Policy Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Rubio
U.S. News
Iranians scheming to assassinate US personnel, memo to Rubio warns
“We may do another little Operation Epic Fury, or they’ll agree” to a deal, U.S. President Donald Trump tells an audience in Florida.
October 24, 2026 02:08 PM
JNS Staff
A view on Oct. 24, 2026, of the scene of a deadly shooting attack at the Yehuda Junction checkpoint near Hebron in Judea, where two Israeli soldiers were murdered and three others wounded by Palestinian gunmen the previous day. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israel News
‘Limited’ counterterrorism operation launched in Hebron area after terrorist shooting
Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack in which Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman, 23, and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem, 20, were killed.
October 24, 2026 09:57 AM
JNS Staff
A view of Tulane University. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
After backlash, Tulane cancels in-person talk on Israel ‘weaponizing’ diseases
Student organizers can still live-stream the lecture, which is to be delivered by a Columbia University professor.
Oct. 22, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Republican attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy speaks during a press conference on Governor Kathy Hochul's sanctuary policies in front of the New Castle Courthouse in Chappaqua, New York, on Oct. 6, 2026. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images.
U.S. News
‘I will declare a state of emergency on antisemitism,’ GOP nominee for New York attorney general says
“I will use the criminal and civil authorities of the attorney general’s office to protect Jewish New Yorkers,” Saritha Komatireddy told JNS.
Oct. 23, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
08:30
Modi, Netanyahu discuss regional developments, Israel-India ties
08:22
IDF names two soldiers killed in terrorist attack near Hebron
08:02
Herzog: IDF soldiers prevented ‘large-scale attack’ near Hebron
07:29
European Parliament awards Sakharov Prize to ICC
07:05
Netanyahu wishes Milei happy birthday, hails Israel-Argentina ties
06:29
Smotrich calls for major military campaign in Judea and Samaria
06:02
IDF surrounds Hebron after shooting attack
05:30
Netanyahu orders Hebron cordoned off, Judea and Samaria closure
05:03
Iran says seven oil tankers attacked in Strait of Hormuz
04:30
Ben-Gvir: Israel must act before ‘Oct. 7 in Judea and Samaria’
03:56
New Israeli community established near site of deadly Samaria terror attack
03:25
Ben-Gvir expands gun-license eligibility to 11 Samaria communities
03:02
Netanyahu to JNS: Judicial reform plans back on table if I’m re-elected
02:31
Israel to run free trains nationwide on Election Day
01:58
67,000 Israelis abroad expected to fly home to vote
01:30
Biden ‘succumbed’ to Islamist-left coalition, Netanyahu tells JNS
00:58
Five wounded in shooting attack near Hebron
17:33
Jewish Florida congressman says Boca Raton man arrested for threatening to kill him
15:07
El-Sayed hires political consultant, who worked for Bay Area Federation, as Jewish outreach director
14:35
IDF kills head of Palestinian terrorist organization in Gaza
14:18
US urges Romania to proceed with Holocaust museum project
14:04
Hochul to campaign with Mamdani in Brooklyn
13:28
Iran is doing ‘everything they can’ to drive up oil before midterms, Trump says
12:53
Rubio call with Qatari prime minister reviews ‘close strategic partnership’
12:32
Waltz accuses ICJ judge of seeking to lower genocide threshold
12:03
Israel sanctions Lebanese energy company over fuel supplies to Hezbollah
10:05
IDF hunts suspects after Jewish holy site torched in Samaria
08:53
Israel hosts British social media influencers to promote tourism
08:33
Israeli forces nab three terror suspects in Judea, Samaria
08:13
London borough backs Israeli twin after neighbor’s snub
07:52
Israeli FM: Ex-Biden official’s account exposes political motives behind ICC warrant request
07:32
With domestic arms industry Israel ‘can’t be blackmailed,’ Netanyahu tells JNS
07:12
Tsav 9 activists block Gaza aid trucks, police intervene
06:53
US envoy meets Syrian president in Damascus for regional talks
06:33
Bank of Israel forecasts 5.6% growth this year, 7.5% in 2027
06:13
Canada names Jeffrey Marder International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance envoy
05:52
Netanyahu to JNS: We shuttered UK consulate so ‘they know we mean business’
05:44
Netanyahu denies report Trump blocked Iran strike
05:32
Sen. Rick Scott calls Israel model for ‘America First’ alliances
05:12
Netanyahu tells JNS: Trump will only ‘finish the job’ in Iran with me
04:51
Herzog to lead ceremonies marking 31 years since Rabin assassination
04:31
I ‘maneuvered’ to prevent a Palestinian state, Netanyahu tells JNS
04:11
Danon blasts UN rapporteurs for ‘distorting facts, spreading falsehoods’
03:55
Thai military deploys Israeli anti-drone system
03:35
Netanyahu to JNS: Israel must become an ‘AI power’
03:15
Avdija posts double-double in Portland’s season-opening rout
02:55
UK chief rabbi commends landmark report on antisemitism in British schools
02:35
State Dept denies wider Gulf evacuation, says order covers Saudi Arabia
02:15
Netanyahu orders IDF, Mossad to pursue overthrow of Iranian regime
01:55
Trump on Iran: Something will happen ‘fairly soon’
More Updates
JNS TV
A view of the empty courtroom at the Supreme Court in Jerusalem on July 13, 2025. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
JNS TV / Basic Law
The Supreme Court debate missing from Israel’s election campaign
October 23, 2026 03:29 AM
Aylana Meisel
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
El-Sayed’s viral video was a diversionary tactic, not his JFK moment
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The war against the Jews in Judea and Samaria
Melanie Phillips