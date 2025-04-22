( April 22, 2025 / JNS)

In the wake of Oct. 7, the Jewish community in North America is at a critical juncture. The once-held beliefs of comfort, safety and assimilation have been shattered. We have stepped into a new era—a reality that many in the Jewish world have yet to comprehend fully.

We have kindled candles, altered our profile pictures and orchestrated panels and marches. Yet the fundamental question remains: What kind of Jew will endure the forthcoming chapter of history?

The solution does not lie in fundraising galas or interfaith brunches. The answer, the key to our future, lies in the transformative power of the “aliyah of the soul.”

Aliyah of the soul is not about moving to Israel. It’s about moving Israel into us. It’s a spiritual return, a cultural reconnection and an ideological revolution. It is Hebraization. It is empowerment. It is the reawakening of Jewish identity from exile consciousness to rootedness.

Because the truth is this: If you’re not going to live in the Land of Israel, then the Land of Israel must begin to live within you.

We need a Diaspora Jew who is not just “connected to Israel,” but constructed by it. A Jew who speaks Hebrew, not just stumbles through a Haftarah portion. A Jew who trains their body to defend their family, not just file another report to the Anti-Defamation League. A Jew who knows their story, history and destiny, and isn’t afraid to own it publicly.

This is not a return to ritual alone. It is not about being more religious. It is a return to the mission, requiring three pillars: language, strength and consciousness.

The father of modern Hebrew, Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, didn’t just revive a dead language. He rewired the Jewish brain. He understood what too many Jewish educators have forgotten: that language is not just a means of communication but a crucial part of our identity. It’s not enough to teach Jewish kids to “feel proud.” They need to think in Hebrew because Hebrew carries within it the code of our people—the stories, values, rhythms and worldview of a 3,000-year-old civilization.

Portrait of Eliezer and Hemda Ben-Yehuda in their house in Talpiot, outside Jerusalem, 1912. Credit: Widener Library at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass./Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.

Today, Hebrew in North America is treated as a side-dish elective. Something you learn a little of before you become a b’nai mitzvah and then forget. This must end.

We need complete Hebrew immersion, beginning in early childhood and continuing through high school. We need Hebrew-speaking nannies, Hebrew-language Jewish camps and Hebrew-infused Shabbat dinners. And we need to fund these things at scale. If Catholic schools can teach Latin theology and still produce doctors and lawyers, then Jewish day schools can teach Gemara in lashon hakodesh (literally “the holy language”) and still prepare kids for Harvard.

A Jew who cannot speak Hebrew is like a pianist who cannot read music. They may perform, but they will never create. And the future of the Jewish people must be one of creation.

Ze’ev Jabotinsky wrote, “We were slaughtered in the ghetto not because we lacked arms, but because we lacked the resolve to use them.” In 2025, we have resources, wealth and education, but we still lack the courage to train our children to defend themselves.

Too many American Jews are still afraid of Jewish strength. We fear looking “too aggressive.” We fear offending our non-Jewish neighbors. We fear what it would mean to embrace power. That fear is killing us.

Aliyah of the soul means integrating physical empowerment into Jewish life. Every Jewish school should have Krav Maga on the curriculum. Every synagogue should have security protocols, not just guards but also trained members. Every Jewish teen should learn that “Never Again” is not a slogan—it’s a skill set.

Strength is not un-Jewish. It’s what allowed David to face Goliath. It’s what brought us from Auschwitz to the Israel Defense Forces. And it’s what will enable Diaspora Jews to walk tall again.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin said, “The Jew bows only before God.” That’s not just political rhetoric; it’s a moral framework. Too many Diaspora Jews still walk through the world like tolerated guests. We hide our Jewishness. We downplay our Zionism. We explain ourselves. We apologize.

Aliyah of the soul is a reset button for the Jewish mind. It is the internalization that we are not relics of an ancient tradition, floating survivors of genocide, but living heirs of the most excellent civilizational story ever told—and our mission is not to survive but to lead.

Our schools must teach Jewish history as a legacy of leadership, not a chain of victimhood. Our synagogues must become centers of cultural renaissance, not nostalgia. Our nonprofits must stop selling fear and start investing in the future.

This is not a theory but a call to action. And the blueprints are already here.

Theodor Herzl built a state with a pen and a vision. David Ben-Gurion built an army with boys from the yishuv. Ben-Yehuda built a language with stubborn faith. Now it’s our turn. Not to make a second Israel, but to create a Hebrew diaspora. A strong diaspora. A soulful diaspora.

Aliyah of the soul is the next chapter in the Zionist story. It begins not with a plane ticket but with a mindset.

The question is: Will we return to ourselves? Or will we fade away in English?

The future is Hebrew. The revolution is now.

The opinions and facts presented in this article are those of the author, and neither JNS nor its partners assume any responsibility for them.