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Adam Bellos

Adam Scott Bellos

Adam Scott Bellos says the CEO of the Israel Innovation Fund and former host of JNS’ Wine with Adam.

Eliezer and Hemda Ben-Yehuda in Talpiot, Israel
Opinion
‘Aliyah’ of the soul
It is the reawakening of Jewish identity from exile consciousness to rootedness.
Apr. 22, 2025
Adam Scott Bellos
JNS TV
Interview with Departing US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides
Jul. 12, 2023
Adam Scott Bellos
JNS TV
Meet the rabbi who brings celebrities up to the Temple Mount
Jun. 15, 2023
Adam Scott Bellos
JNS TV
‘Blacks and Jews need to stop treating each other like political abstractions’
“Wine with Adam” with host Adam Scott Bellos and guest Chloé Valdary
Feb. 22, 2023
Adam Scott Bellos
JNS TV
Michael Oren: Israelis don’t understand democracy, sovereignty
“Wine with Adam”: Adam Bellos and guest Michael Oren, Ep. 3
Apr. 13, 2022
Adam Scott Bellos