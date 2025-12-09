Netanyahu-Trump meeting to focus on Hamas disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for his sixth meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Dec. 29 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a timing shaped by America’s year-end holiday season.

Trump intends to announce Phase 2 of his 20-point Gaza peace plan within days, despite Hamas’s ongoing refusal to return the body of Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, who was killed defending Kibbutz Alumim during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. The original framework required the Palestinian terror organization to return all captives within 72 hours before moving to Phase 2.

Israeli officials hope Trump will delay the declaration until Gvili is recovered, though even a formal announcement of Phase 2 would remain operationally ambiguous.

The core problem is that not a single country has volunteered troops to fight Hamas. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday that his government still lacks answers to basic questions about the proposed force’s mandate, “rendering any decision on Azerbaijani military participation premature.”

A day earlier, Netanyahu said any international force likely cannot carry out its core mission of stripping Hamas of its weapons. In light of that, diplomatic officials expect Gaza’s demilitarization to dominate the Trump–Netanyahu discussions.

Beyond Gaza, the two leaders are expected to map out responses to a range of diplomatic and security challenges. Chief among them are Iran’s renewed weapons programs, Hezbollah’s continued armament and possible security arrangements in Syria.

Next phase uncertainty

Regarding the final captive, Gvili, there has been no progress. A sweep in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood yielded no findings. Israel Hayom reported that the Gvili family confronted U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz on Monday, urging Washington to halt any move toward Phase 2 until their son is recovered.

Coordinator of Hostages and Missing Persons Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch briefed Waltz on the operational situation and ongoing retrieval efforts. The U.S. ambassador conveyed America’s commitment and his own dedication to completing the mission and ensuring the police officer receives a dignified burial in Israel, but he stopped short of pledging a delay to Phase 2.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.