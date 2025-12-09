More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Analysis

Netanyahu-Trump meeting to focus on Hamas disarmament

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with Trump on Dec. 29 at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Dec. 9, 2025
Ariel Kahana, Danny Zaken
Trump Netanyahu
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office to discuss the U.S. peace plan for Gaza, Sept. 29, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
Danny Zaken

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is preparing for his sixth meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Dec. 29 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, a timing shaped by America’s year-end holiday season.

Trump intends to announce Phase 2 of his 20-point Gaza peace plan within days, despite Hamas’s ongoing refusal to return the body of Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, who was killed defending Kibbutz Alumim during the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. The original framework required the Palestinian terror organization to return all captives within 72 hours before moving to Phase 2.

Israeli officials hope Trump will delay the declaration until Gvili is recovered, though even a formal announcement of Phase 2 would remain operationally ambiguous.

The core problem is that not a single country has volunteered troops to fight Hamas. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said Monday that his government still lacks answers to basic questions about the proposed force’s mandate, “rendering any decision on Azerbaijani military participation premature.”

A day earlier, Netanyahu said any international force likely cannot carry out its core mission of stripping Hamas of its weapons. In light of that, diplomatic officials expect Gaza’s demilitarization to dominate the Trump–Netanyahu discussions.

Beyond Gaza, the two leaders are expected to map out responses to a range of diplomatic and security challenges. Chief among them are Iran’s renewed weapons programs, Hezbollah’s continued armament and possible security arrangements in Syria.

Next phase uncertainty

Regarding the final captive, Gvili, there has been no progress. A sweep in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood yielded no findings. Israel Hayom reported that the Gvili family confronted U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz on Monday, urging Washington to halt any move toward Phase 2 until their son is recovered.

Coordinator of Hostages and Missing Persons Brig. Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch briefed Waltz on the operational situation and ongoing retrieval efforts. The U.S. ambassador conveyed America’s commitment and his own dedication to completing the mission and ensuring the police officer receives a dignified burial in Israel, but he stopped short of pledging a delay to Phase 2.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip U.S.-Israel Relations Benjamin Netanyahu Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin