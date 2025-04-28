Anti-Israel activists harass Israeli ambassador at Seoul restaurant

( April 28, 2025 / JNS)

Israel’s ambassador to South Korea was harassed by anti-Israel activists while dining at a restaurant in Seoul last week, with protesters accusing him of being complicit in “genocide.”

The incident, which occurred on April 22, was captured on video. In the footage, one protester can be seen telling Ambassador Rafi Harpaz, “Science and technology should not be used as tools of genocide,” while another holds a Palestinian keffiyeh scarf near Harpaz’s table.

Harpaz was dining with three other people. The Israeli embassy later confirmed that Harpaz was joined by family members.

In response to the protesters, Harpaz calmly said, “Okay, thank you,” before picking up his phone to make calls. A young man in a business suit then confronted the protesters, identified himself as a police officer, and warned them that they were obstructing official duties by refusing to leave.

No arrests were made, according to the video.

The Israeli embassy in Seoul condemned the incident, describing it as an “attack against the Israeli ambassador and his family.”

“Ambassador Harpaz will continue to proudly represent Israel,” the embassy said in a statement. “The protesters are a small and radical group that supports terrorism and the destruction of Israel. We thank the many members of the Korean public who sent messages of support following the shameful event.”