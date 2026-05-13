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News   Israel News

Israel, Greece advance economic ties

The two countries’ deputy foreign ministers met and agreed to launch a formal economic dialogue to boost trade, investment and sector cooperation.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel (right) meets with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis on May 13, 2026. Source: @SharrenHaskel/X.
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel (right) meets with Greek Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis on May 13, 2026. Source: @SharrenHaskel/X.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel met on Wednesday morning with her Greek counterpart Harry Theoharis to discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Economic ties between our nations are at an all-time high, with immense potential for further trade and investment,” Haskel wrote in an X post on Wednesday, along with a picture of the meeting. “By bridging Israeli innovation in water tech, cyber, and agriculture with Greek growth engines, we are creating unprecedented opportunities.”

The two officials agreed to establish a formal economic dialogue between their foreign ministries aimed at deepening trade and investment cooperation, she said.

“We are turning this strategic partnership into tangible results,” she concluded.

JNS Staff
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