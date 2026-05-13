Israel, Greece advance economic ties
The two countries’ deputy foreign ministers met and agreed to launch a formal economic dialogue to boost trade, investment and sector cooperation.
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel met on Wednesday morning with her Greek counterpart Harry Theoharis to discuss expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.
“Economic ties between our nations are at an all-time high, with immense potential for further trade and investment,” Haskel wrote in an X post on Wednesday, along with a picture of the meeting. “By bridging Israeli innovation in water tech, cyber, and agriculture with Greek growth engines, we are creating unprecedented opportunities.”
Excellent meeting this morning with my friend, Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Theoharis.— Sharren Haskel השכל שרן (@SharrenHaskel) May 13, 2026
Economic ties between our nations are at an all-time high, with immense potential for further trade and investment. By bridging Israeli innovation in water tech, cyber, and agriculture with… pic.twitter.com/C65kwpMUHN
The two officials agreed to establish a formal economic dialogue between their foreign ministries aimed at deepening trade and investment cooperation, she said.
“We are turning this strategic partnership into tangible results,” she concluded.