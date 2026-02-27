Australian tribunal rules ‘All Zionists are terrorists’ chant a criminal offense

An Australian man was found on Thursday to have violated Victoria state’s hate speech laws by chanting “All Zionists are terrorists” at an anti-Israel rally less than a year ago.

The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) heard the case brought by Jewish man Menachem Vorchheimer, who submitted an application against Hash Tayeh, a prominent pro-Palestinian protester and former owner of the Burgertory restaurant chain, The Guardian reported.

The VCAT ruling noted that Tayeh had been charged by police with four criminal charges for allegedly making similar public comments two weeks before attending the rally in Melbourne’s central business district on March 23.

Vorchheimer is asking the tribunal to order Tayeh to publicly apologize for his remarks and pay $20,000 to a charity of his choosing, according to the report.

“The notion of being labeled the derogatory term of ‘terrorist’ for something I have no responsibility for, and for that to be seen as normal, is gut-wrenching and soul-destroying to me,” Vorchheimer said, according to the ruling.

“I felt dehumanized. I felt like the lowest of the low. I no longer feel safe going into the Melbourne CBD, given I am identifiably Jewish,” he said.

Judge My Anh Tran rejected in her ruling Tayeh’s defense that “Zionist” and “Jew” are clearly distinct words.

“There was an observable antisemitic and pro-violent presence at the rally,” the Australian Broadcasting Corporation cited her as saying.

“I do not accept that they can be excluded from consideration. Their conduct at this and previous rallies was open and expected. The Act requires consideration of the audience to whom the conduct was actually directed,” the judge added.

Another hearing is expected at VCAT on March 25, according to ABC. Tayeh said he would appeal the decision.

Inciting religious or racial hatred in Australia is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Victoria passed the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act in 2001.